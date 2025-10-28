Is Parchment Paper Safe For Slow Cookers?

Just a few years back, cooking salmon on a layer of parchment paper in a frying pan went viral on TikTok. This was allegedly the ideal way to get crispy skin without risking your fish sticking to the pan. With this once little-known hack amongst professional chefs going mainstream, people wondered: why parchment paper? It's simple; this kitchen staple is coated in a silicone layer, providing impeccable heat tolerance. Parchment paper is safe to use at temperatures up to 420 degrees Fahrenheit. So, if parchment paper can stand the heat on the stovetop, it can certainly endure your slow cooker.

Slow cookers are unlikely to reach temperatures higher than 300 degrees Fahrenheit, so the use of parchment paper is A-okay. Lining your slow cooker with this kitchen staple provides multiple benefits. It both reduces mess during cleanup and keeps your food from sticking. This is yet another reason slow cooker recipes make your life easier.

For the best results with your slow cooker, use one large sheet of parchment paper. This helps prevent cracks between the layers, stopping food from sticking and keeping the slow cooker's interior clean. Some brands of parchment paper have one glossier side. If this is the case with yours, make sure to place the paper down glossy side up. This maximizes the paper's non-stick potential.