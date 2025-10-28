The Bronx Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant That's Been Serving Legendary Pizza Since 1947

New York City is a food mecca, and while there are some overrated restaurants in the city that you can easily skip, there's one hole-in-the-wall eatery up in the Bronx that you certainly should try. The Bronx is actually known for a large Italian community, and part of that comes with delicious food, like the pizza at Louie & Ernie's. If you need convincing to try a new New York pizza joint, consider that this eatery has been slinging pizza since 1947 — so you know it's good.

At a glance, Louie & Ernie's might not seem like much, because it's a quaint eatery that looks like a residential building at first. However, the Bronx pizzeria has been rated to have some of the best pizza in NYC by publications like The New York Times. It was also once considered the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in the state by the staff at Food Republic.

According to the restaurant's website, it was originally started by brothers Louie & Ernie in Harlem until it relocated to the Bronx in 1959. Later in the 1980s, the restaurant was sold to another pair of brothers who decided to keep the same name.