Once-Beloved Pizza Styles That Are Getting Harder To Find

Pizza is one of the most popular foods in America, and for good reason, as it's pretty hard to make a bad one. What makes a truly good pizza, however, is subjective, and a question that different regions of the United States — and the world — have different answers to. What makes a good pizza in New York City is not necessarily what makes a good pizza in Chicago, or St. Louis. There are nearly as many different styles of pizza in America as there are calories in a Hawaiian pizza. (Fun fact: Hawaiian pizza was actually invented in Canada.) And each has its own legion of supporters and defenders.

That's how it used to be, at least. But, as pizza chains have expanded across the country, things have become homogenized — and we're not just talking about the cheese. Some regional styles, like New York thin crust and Chicago deep dish, have spread to become national styles, while others have slowly faded in popularity, becoming harder and harder to find as tastes change.

Which beloved pizza styles from yesteryear are on the endangered pizza list? Which of those deserve a second chance, and which ones have overstayed their welcome? We'll answer those questions and more with a look at some styles that once claimed a pizza your heart.