You Can Find The Best Store Bought Chocolate Cake At This Budget Grocery Store

We all know your classic chocolate cake recipe is to die for. But when you just don't have it in you to whip something up, thankfully there's grocery store chocolate cake to scratch that itch. While we, too, are of the mind that chocolate is chocolate at the end of the day, we'd be lying if we said there weren't some chocolatey duds out there. But we tried 16 store-bought chocolate cakes and ranked them to determine which is the best, and the Aldi Bake Shop Triple Chocolate Crème stood out as the clear favorite.

While Sprouts' very similar iteration was a close second, the Aldi Bake Shop version — with superior freshness and notable moistness — could have passed as a homemade treat. The rich bundt-style cake is drizzled with a velvety chocolate glaze and a smattering of chocolate chips, which make for what can only be described as a textural dream. Plus, it's made without artificial sweeteners, artificial colors, and high-fructose corn syrup, which adds to that from-scratch quality. Try it warmed up with a scoop of vanilla or coffee ice cream for a truly transcendent experience without having to leave your couch.