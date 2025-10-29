You Can Find The Best Store Bought Chocolate Cake At This Budget Grocery Store
We all know your classic chocolate cake recipe is to die for. But when you just don't have it in you to whip something up, thankfully there's grocery store chocolate cake to scratch that itch. While we, too, are of the mind that chocolate is chocolate at the end of the day, we'd be lying if we said there weren't some chocolatey duds out there. But we tried 16 store-bought chocolate cakes and ranked them to determine which is the best, and the Aldi Bake Shop Triple Chocolate Crème stood out as the clear favorite.
While Sprouts' very similar iteration was a close second, the Aldi Bake Shop version — with superior freshness and notable moistness — could have passed as a homemade treat. The rich bundt-style cake is drizzled with a velvety chocolate glaze and a smattering of chocolate chips, which make for what can only be described as a textural dream. Plus, it's made without artificial sweeteners, artificial colors, and high-fructose corn syrup, which adds to that from-scratch quality. Try it warmed up with a scoop of vanilla or coffee ice cream for a truly transcendent experience without having to leave your couch.
Balling on a budget
Small but mighty, the Aldi Bake Shop Triple Chocolate Crème cake weighs in at just 20 ounces and contains seven servings — though you could easily take it down on your own. "I had no idea how good it would be (for a premade cake) and ended up picking it apart in less than 48 hours by myself," one person said on a Reddit thread dedicated to the subject. "You will keep cutting off your 'last little slice' until you realize you've eaten it all! It's delicious," they added.
This chocolate cake is one of those secrets of the Aldi bakery aisle you'll wish you knew sooner. For just under $5 you can indulge in a bakery-worthy treat without feeling like you really splurged. However, some folks have noted that the grocery store is often sold out of the Triple Chocolate Crème. "I LOVE this cake. It's so delicious, simple, and cheap," a fan wrote on another Reddit thread. While several folks called out the homemade feel that made this cake so special, others noted that it wasn't always available at the store. When it sells out, you can make your own at home with Aldi's Devil's food cake mix, a can of chocolate frosting and some mini chocolate chips. If you really want to create a worthy dupe, use coffee in the boxed cake recipe.