Which Store-Bought Chocolate Cake Is Actually The Best? We Tried 16 And Ranked Them

Ask 10 people what their favorite chocolate cake is and you're bound to get 10 variations on an answer. Is it moist and bittersweet with fudgy icing, or is it dense and rich with airy buttercream frosting? Are there curls of dark chocolate decorating the edge or puffs of whipped cream lining the top? For a dessert concept that sounds simple, the possibilities for chocolate cake recipes are limitless, a fact that becomes all too clear when trying to buy a store-bought version that checks all the boxes in one purchase. Whether you pick it up in the bakery or grab it from the freezer section, store-bought chocolate cake comes in a variety of shapes, sizes, and flavor combinations.

To get a handle on which is the best chocolate cake on the American grocery scene, I moseyed around town to the chains in my area and picked up as many twists and turns on store-bought chocolate cake as I could find. Then I spent a few days nibbling at the edges to see what's what in the world of premade cocoa-based bakes. I enlisted the help of my family to make sure my palate wasn't giving false readings. It was one of the sweeter experiences I've undertaken as a writer, and one that revealed a definite hierarchy among the wild and wonderful world of chocolate cakes available in the most familiar grocery stores around.