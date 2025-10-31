Not Nestle Or Hershey: This Company Dominates Candy Sales

When you think of the most popular candy brands in America, Hershey and Nestlé are bound to spring into your mind. It's true these brands have been around for ages, each boasting over a century in the candy business. However, a newer candy maker's impressive sales have given it the edge over these industry titans. According to Statista, Mondelēz International, a major company and owner of several well-known brands, beat out Mars, Ferrero, Nestlé, and Hershey with a whopping $36 billion in sales in 2025. Once dubbed the most popular chocolate in the world, Cadbury is easily Mondelēz International's most notable chocolate brand (and here are some more sweet facts about the iconic candy company).

Mondelēz owns several other candy brands as well, including Sour Patch Kids and Toblerone. The latter appeared in our ranking of the best inexpensive candy bars along with Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate and Hu Simple Dark Chocolate 70% Cocoa (also owned by Mondelēz). Mondelēz first came onto the scene in 2012, but the company actually has a lengthy pedigree in the food manufacturing industry. A few of its founders include John Cadbury, James L. Kraft, and Carl Russ-Suchard, who's credited with creating the German-based Milka brand in 1901. Along with candy, Mondelēz also makes Oreo cookies, Ritz crackers, Clif bars, Honey Maid graham crackers, and Philadelphia cream cheese.