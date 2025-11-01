The Town That Dubbed Itself The 'Peach Capital Of The World' (It's Not In Georgia)

When we think of fresh, ripe, sun-kissed peaches, most picture Georgia's roadside produce stands and orchards. And for good reason — the state produces more than 130 million pounds of the fuzzy fruit each year and was the first major exporter to the nation in the mid-1800s. But there's another town that has dubbed itself the peach capital of the world: Johnston, South Carolina. While you may not have heard of the unassuming town that houses just over 2,500 residents, it has quietly risen to be a top fruit producer in the state, growing three times more peaches than the state of Georgia.

The town of Johnston is a peach powerhouse due to its unique location. The destination is nestled in the Ridge region, a 30-mile stretch of narrow plateau land that's fertile with sand and clay deposits, where peach trees thrive. The state boasts 216 days of sunshine and a long growing season, ideal for over 40 varieties of stone fruit.

While the Georgia peach is known nationwide, Johnston has carved out a small tourism niche to celebrate their orchards and gain more notoriety. Every spring, the town's Main Street turns into a spectacle with the Johnston Peach Blossom Festival. In addition to sampling fresh fruits, festival-goers can partake in rides, games, and arts and crafts. The town's welcome sign also features a charming hand-painted stone fruit, with the slogan "Peach Capital of the World" arched in big, bold lettering, letting visitors know they're in the right spot to grab fresh or canned peaches.