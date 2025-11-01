The Town That Dubbed Itself The 'Peach Capital Of The World' (It's Not In Georgia)
When we think of fresh, ripe, sun-kissed peaches, most picture Georgia's roadside produce stands and orchards. And for good reason — the state produces more than 130 million pounds of the fuzzy fruit each year and was the first major exporter to the nation in the mid-1800s. But there's another town that has dubbed itself the peach capital of the world: Johnston, South Carolina. While you may not have heard of the unassuming town that houses just over 2,500 residents, it has quietly risen to be a top fruit producer in the state, growing three times more peaches than the state of Georgia.
The town of Johnston is a peach powerhouse due to its unique location. The destination is nestled in the Ridge region, a 30-mile stretch of narrow plateau land that's fertile with sand and clay deposits, where peach trees thrive. The state boasts 216 days of sunshine and a long growing season, ideal for over 40 varieties of stone fruit.
While the Georgia peach is known nationwide, Johnston has carved out a small tourism niche to celebrate their orchards and gain more notoriety. Every spring, the town's Main Street turns into a spectacle with the Johnston Peach Blossom Festival. In addition to sampling fresh fruits, festival-goers can partake in rides, games, and arts and crafts. The town's welcome sign also features a charming hand-painted stone fruit, with the slogan "Peach Capital of the World" arched in big, bold lettering, letting visitors know they're in the right spot to grab fresh or canned peaches.
Primary peach cultivators in Johnston, South Carolina
Big Smile Premium Peaches, a multigenerational orchard in operation for over 90 years, is a major producer of the golden fruit in Johnston, and the family farm spans more than 3,500 acres. The organization is capable of processing and selling enormous volumes of fruit, and distributes 25 million pounds per year during harvest season. You won't find monocrops here, as Big Smile Peaches grows over 41 different varieties of peaches. The farm also produces thousands of pounds of pecans.
Titan Farms is another major player located in Ridge Spring, just 15 minutes away from Johnston's city center. The family-owned orchard utilizes over 6,000 acres and grows peaches, nightshades, and cruciferous vegetables in its soil. They claim to be the largest peach cultivators on the East Coast and are the largest operation in South Carolina.
There are smaller farms that contrast with Johnston's major producers, growing a variety of crops that thrive in the sandy clay soil of the Ridge. Three Star Vineyard & Orchard is known for its muscadine wine grapes, while Tiger Creek Berry Farm offers a family-friendly pick-your-own activity in warmer months.
Is Johnston really the Peach Capital of the Word?
The town of Johnston's claim as the peach capital is a bold one and depends entirely on how one defines the top producer. In terms of sheer volume, California is the clear winner, and the state produces an average of 80% of all peaches grown in the United States. The region's warm, sunny climate makes it ideal for growing both freestone peaches for eating as well as clingstone peaches for processing.
And on a global scale, China is the real heavyweight of peach production, with the country growing just under 17 million tons of the fruit annually. Italy is a close second, producing just over 1 million tons of peaches per year. So when it comes to global rankings, Johnston, South Carolina, reflects local pride rather than firm statistical accuracy.
Other domestic rivals include Fort Valley, Georgia, a popular destination for the juicy fruit, located in the famed Peach County. New Jersey was ranked as the fourth state in peach production in 2023, harvesting 28.4 million pounds for sale. The Garden State has a long history of peach growing and established many orchards in 1680. Hunterdon County became a premier peach producer in the country by the late 1800s and reached its peak before the early 1900s. But those looking for bragging rights without a trip abroad can still count Johnston as a top peach destination, where small-town quality outshines massive production.