The Classic Sunday Stew Your Grandparents Loved But You Rarely See Today

Popular recipes come and go in the same way fashion, music, and other trendy things often do. One generation's favorite may be virtually unknown by the time their grandkids are cooking in kitchens of their own, for no reason other than changing tastes and food priorities. A classic example of this can be found in a simple, hearty dish with very humble roots. It's known as mulligan stew, and it's fallen off the food radar in the decades since many of our grandparents regularly enjoyed it.

Mulligan stew has a history about as unpretentious as it gets, tracing its origins to the migrant workers of the early 20th-century. These traveling workers developed a close-knit community, often having to make do with what little food they could afford or scrounge together, which led to the creation of this filling, yet flexible, stew. There's no hard-and-fast recipe that defines what constitutes mulligan stew; in fact, it's generally defined by combining assorted bits of available meat, vegetables, and seasonings into a warm, satisfying meal. The Irish-inflected name is often attributed to the dish's general resemblance to traditional beef stews from that country.

With the onset of the Great Depression, ordinary Americans were forced to innovate much like the traveling workers. Mulligan stew became a common Depression-era dinner (alongside the similarly flexible Hoover stew) because it made the most of often-limited food supplies. This means various versions can star beef, chicken, or other meats, alongside veggies, like carrots, potatoes, onions, or whatever else might be readily available.