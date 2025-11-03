The Best Hidden Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurants Across New York City

It's safe to say that you'll find hidden gem restaurants in just about every neighborhood of New York City, many of which you'll only ever discover by accident or word-of-mouth. But these hole-in-the-wall places are often the most beloved by locals, many offering authentic tastes of cuisines you might not have tried before, and plenty of which are cooking up meals to comfort and satisfy even the pickiest of New Yorkers.

While some New Yorkers might prefer to keep their favorite hole-in-the-wall spots quiet, we're not gatekeeping here. In a city with roughly 23,650 restaurants, NYC is widely considered one of the best food cities in the world, and eating your way across the city is one of the highlights of living here. We combed through local publications, both in-print and online, endless reviews, and took recommendations from friends and neighbors across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens to put together a list of some of the tastiest hole-in-the-wall restaurants across New York City right now. Some have been around for decades, managing to fly just below the radar, while others have just arrived on the scene and are becoming fast favorites on the dining scene. These are the 11 hole-in-the-wall restaurants to add to your NYC dining plans, whether you're a local in search of something new to try or just visiting and want the lowdown on an unforgettable meal.