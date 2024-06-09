Caribbean Dishes Experts Recommend You Try At Least Once

Whether you're into Caribbean cuisine or you're looking for new foods to try, you might be interested in discovering some classic dishes from the region. But, the Caribbean is a collection of more than 7,000 islands, islets, and keys, comprising 13 independent nations and many non-sovereign territories — so you can hardly expect all Caribbean food to be identical.

Rather, each nation or region has its own cuisine with a unique blend of influences. For instance, Martinique's cuisine draws inspiration from the island's French colonizers, while still using produce and flavors local to the area. Although food differs between countries, there are some common hallmarks of Caribbean cooking, such as the use of coconut, chiles, and fragrant spices, such as nutmeg and cinnamon.

We spoke to three experts in Caribbean food to discover their favorites. Based on this, we compiled a list of the Caribbean dishes you need to try at least once. You can learn more about their origins, influences, and ingredients, all the while adding more items to your culinary bucket list. These aren't the kind of dishes you'll find in a Caribbean chain restaurant. Instead, they're approved by Caribbean chefs and experts in the cuisine of these island nations.