20 Perfect Gift Ideas Every Bourbon Lover Will Appreciate

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're a longtime spirits collector or only just assembling your bar cart, you can't go wrong with a bottle of bourbon. This distinct whiskey comes in all forms, from rare collector's bottles to budget-friendly options that make the most of your every glass. In addition to the actual bottles, an assortment of bourbon-related apparel, glasses, books, and the like can further enhance your drinking experience and flesh out your bourbon collection.

Given the sheer number of options for bourbon bottles, rare varieties, and spirits-related gifts, we've rounded up some of the absolute best for this holiday season. Some of the suggestions below are based in or around Lexington, Kentucky, which happily embraces its "Bourbonland" alias. Others, meanwhile, come from across the United States and encompass both traditional bourbon brands and more innovative distilleries — as well as bourbon-related hats, candles, and other collector's gifts. Ideas like these may make it easy to select your next present, whether it's for a friend, family member, or your own self and shelf.