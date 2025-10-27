The Best Whiskeys To Put In Your Whiskey Sour
We get it: Days are long, there aren't enough hours in them, and sometimes, when you're ready to kick back and relax with an evening cocktail, it's a case of easier is better. While there's something to be said for a simple Jack and Coke, remember that fun cocktails don't always have to be complicated.
The traditional whiskey sour is a classic for a reason. It's a little sweet, a little sour, and if you choose to add the egg white (or a commonly-used substitution, like aquafaba), it's got a pleasantly creamy texture that makes the whole thing feel more complicated than it is. Because there are only a few ingredients to a whiskey sour, that means the quality of your ingredients is important, and it truly does matter what whiskey you decide to use.
Not all whiskey is created equal, so let's talk about what's going to work best in a whiskey sour. Key here is balance: You want a cocktail where all the flavors are working in unison, not overpowering each other. Some whiskeys work better than others, and there is a footnote to this. For our purposes, we stuck to widely available whiskeys (and bourbon whiskeys) you'll be able to find in most liquor stores, and that aren't going to break the bank. With that in mind, let's talk about some of the best, why they work, and some fun ways you can add your own twist to this classic cocktail.
Jack Daniel's
Jack Daniel's is popular for a reason, and we'd argue that a big part of that comes down to versatility. The No. 7 is perfectly balanced to make the ideal whiskey sour. There's a little bit of sweetness there, but nothing too strong that overpowers a drink instead of working with the citrusy-sweetness of the cocktail.
Jack Daniel's also presents a fun opportunity to do a little experimentation with cocktails. If you've ever wanted to see exactly how different spirits work and influence the taste of the final product, look no further than Jack. Make a whiskey sour with No. 7, then try one with the extra-smooth Gentleman Jack, and then, put it up against the higher-proof Jack Daniel's Bonded. Best of all, it's experimentation that doesn't come with a massive price tag, and we can all get behind that.
Finally, there's one more thing to like about a Jack Daniel's whiskey sour, and that's the fact that using any of those presents a great chance to play around with bitters. While the whiskey sour has its core ingredients, you'll often see suggestions to add a dash or two of bitters or a cherry and orange garnish, all of which work really well with Jack's blend-into-the-cocktail flavor profile.
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve is one of the best bourbons you can buy for under $100 a bottle. It — like many of the spirits we're going to mention — is versatile, affordable, incredibly smooth, and boasts more than 200 different flavor notes. These qualities make for a well-rounded spirit that helps everything to work in harmony.
Sweetness and citrus notes make it an ideal accompaniment to the sweet-and-sour of the whiskey sour, while the easy-to-drink, well-balanced nature of the spirit means it's not going to stand out in a way that grabs you by the shirt and distracts you from the cocktail as a whole. The standard option is always good, but you could also reach for Woodford Reserve's rye offerings if you're interested in finding something that's a little more complex — thanks to the spicy notes that this one brings — and rest assured that the creaminess works well with that distinctive texture of a whiskey sour.
Buffalo Trace
If you're looking to make a traditional whiskey sour — that's one with no added garnishes or bitters, made with a smooth-drinking, well-rounded spirit — then look no further than Buffalo Trace. Like Woodford Reserve, this is another great option for a bourbon whiskey that adds subtle spiciness to your drink without overpowering the cocktail's cohesion. Rich, complex, and with a sweetness that balances the spice, there's no extras needed here to make a stellar cocktail.
The only thing we like better than a great bourbon whiskey is a versatile one, and that's where Buffalo Trace shines. It's smooth and easy-drinking enough to be great on the rocks, and that translates really well into a cocktail with only a few ingredients. This one also checks all the boxes when it comes to availability and affordability: Buffalo Trace is one of the smoothest bourbons available at Costco, at a price point that's not going to make you feel bad about using it in a cocktail.
Wild Turkey
Everyone has their own personal tastes and the flavor profiles they gravitate towards, so we wanted to make sure we included a little something for everyone. Generally speaking, the higher the rye content of a whiskey, the spicier it's going to be. While that might not be for everyone, a rye-heavy spirit can make an outstanding whiskey sour, and that's where Wild Turkey comes in.
First, there's Wild Turkey 101, which gets a spice from the rye of the mash bill, as well as a smoky oakiness that comes from being aged in heavily charred oak barrels for up to eight years. There's also the Wild Turkey 101 Rye, which — as the name suggests — is even heavier on the spice. That said, there's a sweetness there, too: Think of caramel and vanilla in both cases, and while the high-rye spice might not be for everyone, those who might be looking for a little more spirit-forward whiskey sour won't go wrong with either Wild Turkey — especially if you lean more toward spicy and smoky flavors over citrusy.
Also, since Wild Turkey is a little bit of a stronger, bolder spirit, this is also a great option for mixing up your whiskey sour game. Consider using honey or a honey syrup instead of a plain simple syrup to add depth to the sweetness, or swapping out the traditional lemon citrus for grapefruit, lime, or a combination of those.
Jameson
Like Jack Daniel's, we recommend Jameson's because it is a balanced whiskey with a nice mix of sweetness and spice, and it's affordable enough that you won't second-guess using it in a cocktail. It works well with the citrus of a whiskey sour, and you're not going to go wrong adding a few dashes of bitters, either.
If you're a fan of Jameson, we'd also add that some of the brand's other offerings are great for a whiskey sour, too. Jameson Black Barrel is a little more intense than the original version, as it's aged in a variety of different barrels and blended to create an intense spirit that's great if you're looking for a cocktail that's a little more spirit-forward.
Finally, there's one more you might want to consider. Back in 2022, Mashed tried Jameson's Orange whiskey and enjoyed its bright kick of orange flavor while avoiding the sickening sweetness that defines many flavored whiskeys. It makes sense, then, that if you love your whiskey sours on the more citrusy side, this would be a great way to switch things up without turning things too sweet.
Maker's Mark
What if you're the type that likes your drinks a little on the sweeter side? There's still a whiskey sour for you, and you'll want to reach for the Maker's Mark to make it. This one's a little different in that the mash bill includes soft red winter wheat, which removes a spicy rye bite and leaves a sweeter spirit that's much heavier on the vanilla. (Tasting this neat alongside a rye-heavy whiskey is a great way to understand the spectrum from soft flavors to spicy, edgier palates.)
That's reflected in the whiskey sour, dialing back the bite for a more well-rounded cocktail that's incredibly easy to drink. It won't be as whiskey-forward as some of the other options, and if it's your first time making a whiskey sour, this is a great choice. Why? That softer profile means that it's incredibly forgiving and very well-balanced. It's also a great base for experimenting with making your whiskey sour sweeter or more sour, depending on the portions of lemon and simple syrup you add. In other words, it's great for dialing in on your perfect pour.
Rittenhouse Rye
Rittenhouse Straight Rye Whisky is one of the rye whiskies that everyone should try at least once, and for those who like a spicy rye kick, there's a good chance that it might end up being a staple on the home bar. To be clear, this is for people who really, really like that spice, as this is made with a mash bill that's 51% rye. Think holiday spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, balanced with a bit of sweetness, and you're on the right track.
In a whiskey sour, it becomes a great base for experimentation, as its spicy flavor can stand on its own against other ingredients. It's easy to make your own simple syrup at home, and if you do, this spirit can make an incredible whiskey sour with syrups such as cherry, pomegranate, cinnamon, or honey.
Foxes Bow
Foxes Bow is a little different, in that depending on where you live, it might take you a bit of searching before you find it. This Irish whiskey first hit stateside in 2023, and it's well worth the hunt. Designed to be a modern Irish whiskey, it's finished in both sherry and rye casks after spending some time aging in bourbon casks. As you might expect, that makes for a brilliantly complex whiskey that might threaten to overpower any cocktail it's used in... if, that is, it wasn't so well-balanced and well-rounded.
We'd suggest that this is the perfect whiskey for sherry lovers, because the sherry cask flavors are front and center. There's a bit of spice, a lot of sweetness, and when it's coupled with the creamy citrus of a whiskey sour — preferably with a few dashes of bitters — it's an entirely different experience from a cocktail that's made with more traditional whiskey. Slainte!
Methodology
In recommending the best whiskeys for an incredible whiskey sour, we drew on personal experience, both behind the bar and with different whiskeys and cocktails. We didn't want to suggest just personal favorites. Instead, we aimed to include something for everyone, from spicy rye lovers to those who prefer things a little sweeter. We also included feedback from customers we've served over the years, and the brands we've found to be go-to favorites. Affordability was another important consideration, as we didn't want to recommend using a $100+ bottle in a cocktail.