The Best Whiskeys To Put In Your Whiskey Sour

We get it: Days are long, there aren't enough hours in them, and sometimes, when you're ready to kick back and relax with an evening cocktail, it's a case of easier is better. While there's something to be said for a simple Jack and Coke, remember that fun cocktails don't always have to be complicated.

The traditional whiskey sour is a classic for a reason. It's a little sweet, a little sour, and if you choose to add the egg white (or a commonly-used substitution, like aquafaba), it's got a pleasantly creamy texture that makes the whole thing feel more complicated than it is. Because there are only a few ingredients to a whiskey sour, that means the quality of your ingredients is important, and it truly does matter what whiskey you decide to use.

Not all whiskey is created equal, so let's talk about what's going to work best in a whiskey sour. Key here is balance: You want a cocktail where all the flavors are working in unison, not overpowering each other. Some whiskeys work better than others, and there is a footnote to this. For our purposes, we stuck to widely available whiskeys (and bourbon whiskeys) you'll be able to find in most liquor stores, and that aren't going to break the bank. With that in mind, let's talk about some of the best, why they work, and some fun ways you can add your own twist to this classic cocktail.