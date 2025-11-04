This Layered Costco Dessert Might Be The Best Cake In The Bakery

Every good meal ends with dessert, so every good Costco trip should end with a stop in the dessert aisle. Whether you've got a craving for chocolate chip cookies, apple strudel, or pumpkin pie, you can count on finding a freshly baked batch of it in the superstore's bakery section. Of all of Costco's most popular baked goods, however, nothing satisfies our sweet tooth more than its selection of cakes. Cheesecakes, sheet cakes, even mini cakes — there's plenty to slice up and bite into. But as a number of Mashed staffers and Costco shoppers agree, there's one indulgent creation that reigns supreme: none other than the Kirkland Signature Tuxedo chocolate mousse cake.

Featuring lavish layers of chocolate cake, white chocolate mousse, regular chocolate mousse, brownie chunks, and chocolate ganache — topped with fudgy frosting and edible chocolate garnishes for good measure — this is one decadent dessert that truly lives up to the hype. In fact, it came in as number one in Mashed's ranking of the best (and worst) Costco cakes, with our taste tester describing it as "cake nirvana."

Our taste tester's takeaway? The Tuxedo cake combines the very best aspects of Costco's chocolate and vanilla cakes, and is anchored by its rich ganache and dense, chewy layers. And for less than $22, it's totally worth it for a cake that (technically) serves 12 — although if you're anything like other buyers, you might want to keep the entire thing for yourself.