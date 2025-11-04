This Layered Costco Dessert Might Be The Best Cake In The Bakery
Every good meal ends with dessert, so every good Costco trip should end with a stop in the dessert aisle. Whether you've got a craving for chocolate chip cookies, apple strudel, or pumpkin pie, you can count on finding a freshly baked batch of it in the superstore's bakery section. Of all of Costco's most popular baked goods, however, nothing satisfies our sweet tooth more than its selection of cakes. Cheesecakes, sheet cakes, even mini cakes — there's plenty to slice up and bite into. But as a number of Mashed staffers and Costco shoppers agree, there's one indulgent creation that reigns supreme: none other than the Kirkland Signature Tuxedo chocolate mousse cake.
Featuring lavish layers of chocolate cake, white chocolate mousse, regular chocolate mousse, brownie chunks, and chocolate ganache — topped with fudgy frosting and edible chocolate garnishes for good measure — this is one decadent dessert that truly lives up to the hype. In fact, it came in as number one in Mashed's ranking of the best (and worst) Costco cakes, with our taste tester describing it as "cake nirvana."
Our taste tester's takeaway? The Tuxedo cake combines the very best aspects of Costco's chocolate and vanilla cakes, and is anchored by its rich ganache and dense, chewy layers. And for less than $22, it's totally worth it for a cake that (technically) serves 12 — although if you're anything like other buyers, you might want to keep the entire thing for yourself.
Costco shoppers can't get enough of the Tuxedo cake
We're not the only ones who have fallen head over heels for Costco's Tuexedo Cake. In one thread on the r/Costco subreddit, for example, u/DisneyAddict2021 shared a post facetiously titled "The tuxedo cake from Costco pissed me off," further explaining that it had them hooked from the first bite. "That thing was sooooooo damn good! I had two slices, and now I want more. I'm debating going to Costco on my way home to buy one for the house."
Another Redditor kicked off a similar thread in the subreddit with "Warning! Do not buy the tuxedo cake," before continuing, "unless you're prepared to eat the whole damn thing yourself in maybe two or three days. Because you will." And, over on TikTok, videos about the cake have racked up hundreds of thousands of likes.
Tempting as it is to chow down on in one sitting, though, you'll probably want to extend the shelf life of the creation for as long as you can. Luckily, this cake also happens to keep particularly well, especially if you freeze it. Pro tip? Slice the cake into individual portions and separate with parchment paper before popping it into the freezer. Not only will it keep each piece nice and moist for longer, but it'll also taste like ice cream cake if you eat it cold. A total win-win, if you ask us.