The Costco Mini Desserts That Might Be Better Than The Originals

These days, some of the items offered at Costco might make you feel like you're trapped in a tiny food video – or at least the bulk version of one. Shelves at the wholesale retailer have been stocked with a variety of smaller versions of savory snacks like the mini wontons that won over Costco shoppers and sweeter fare like mini ice cream sandwiches. Of course, these miniature food items aren't actually as small as the impossibly little edible treats cooked up in tiny kitchens, but they are considerably smaller than their full-size counterparts.

When it comes to desserts, there may be a little psychology behind the mini-trend. As Allison Leibovich, Technical Innovation Advisor at Cargill food corporation, explained to Supermarket Perimeter, "Indulgence remains the top driver for shoppers purchasing baked treats, but given today's emphasis on healthy eating, many are looking for ways to mitigate the guilt." Costco has clearly caught on that one way shoppers might try to do this is by opting for mini versions of their favorite edible pleasures. It turns out, that some of those mini versions might even be better than the original.