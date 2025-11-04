3 Ways To Get A Free Turkey This Thanksgiving

There are a few pertinent reasons why turkey is a Thanksgiving staple. The bird is abundant in North America, and it's believed that indigenous peoples domesticated turkeys as far back as 300 BCE. Abraham Lincoln is even credited as playing a role, as the President pronounced Thanksgiving a holiday in 1863 and invented the concept of presidential turkey pardons when his son Tad objected to the slaughter of a live turkey the family had been gifted.

It's hard to imagine Thanksgiving without turkey in most households, but lots of consumers are feeling financial strain this year. Rising grocery costs and economic uncertainty are taking a particularly heavy toll this holiday season, so shoppers are looking for low- and no-cost alternatives for staple foods like turkey, as well as other essential fixings. For those who are working with a tight budget this Thanksgiving, we brought together some resources to help you track down a free turkey if possible. These resources might not be available to everyone, and some offers may be contingent on eligibility, but they illustrate that help is available for those who are financially struggling this holiday.