Aldi Or Walmart: Who Has The Best 10-Person Thanksgiving Meal In 2025

With the holiday just weeks away, now is a great time to start prepping for Thanksgiving. Costs can vary wildly based on your number of guests, food preferences, and location, but realistic estimates for hosting Thanksgiving dinner typically range from $112 to $160. Because many consumers are feeling the squeeze of food inflation this year, cost-effective meal options will be all the rage. To this end, consumers have two affordable, all-inclusive meal deals to choose from, courtesy of America's premier discount grocery stores.

Both Walmart and Aldi are selling complete Thanksgiving meal kits for about $40. Both deals can feed up to 10 guests and come with all the Thanksgiving classics, such as turkey, potatoes, corn, gravy, and dinner rolls, plus side dishes and dessert. While other retailers like Costco and Sam's Club are featuring their own deals, they can't hold a candle to the value of Walmart and Aldi's respective Thanksgiving spreads. We've dug through these deals (and their fine print) to determine which offers the most bang for your holiday buck. While Thanksgiving meals from Walmart and Aldi definitely offer customers tons of savings, one option might be better suited to your needs.