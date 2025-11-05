The Apple Variety Ree Drummond Always Chooses For Apple Pie
Every baker has an ingredient that takes their pie from ordinary to extraordinary. For Ree Drummond, it's the Granny Smith apple. The variety's bright green skin hints at the tartness within, and when its slices meet cinnamon, butter, and a golden crust, the result is a duet of sweet and sharp. To the Pioneer Woman, Granny Smiths are the heartbeat of a dependable pie — spirited, sturdy, and full of character.
The Granny Smith apple carries a story as distinctive as its bite. Discovered in 1868 by Maria Ann "Granny" Smith (the real woman behind the apple variety's moniker) on her property near Sydney, Australia, the cultivar sprouted from a chance seedling in her compost heap. Its firm flesh and tangy spark distinguished it from the softer, milder apples of the era. Within decades, the variety spread across continents, celebrated by bakers for its resilience under heat and its vibrant flavor. More than 150 years later, the Granny Smith is widely considered the best type of apple for baking. Known for her approachable yet meticulous style, Drummond also favors Granny Smiths for their ability to handle high heat and their knack for maintaining integrity through the bake, ensuring every pie slice looks and feels intentional.
Granny Smith apples belong in pie
In her signature apple pie recipe, Ree Drummond recommends slicing the fruit thin and even — about sixteen pieces per apple — to encourage uniform softening. The slender cuts help the layers meld without collapsing, producing a cohesive filling that stays consistent from center to edge. She shields the crust with foil early in the bake, then removes it midway so the pie's surface can develop a deep, bronzed finish. Her caramel apple pie builds upon the same foundation, enhanced by a generous pour of homemade caramel and a handful of chopped pecans that enrich the filling without overpowering it. The Granny Smiths' pleasant acidity steadies the caramel's sugary sweetness and the satisfying crunch of the nuts.
At the holiday table, reliability becomes a form of artistry. Granny Smith apples lend a spark that keeps pies engaging; their lively tang refreshing the palate after a satisfying meal. They anchor each bake in nostalgia and precision, proving that a touch of zest — and a legacy from one remarkable grandmother — remains the true secret behind the iconic dessert.