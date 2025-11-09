The Kitchen Update The Property Brothers Don't Recommend Splurging On

Those who love to cook obviously spend a lot of time in the kitchen. That's why a kitchen renovation can be an exciting time full of possibilities to improve the form and function of your space. However, it can be easy (not to mention expensive) to get too caught up in the process. That's why it's critical to learn from the pros like Drew and Jonathan Scott of HGTV's "Property Brothers." After remaking countless home kitchens over the years, they've got a clear answer for the upgrade that's not worth splurging on: custom cabinets.

To be sure, custom cabinets can be tempting. By tailoring them to customers' specifications, cabinetmakers can help home renovators fully maximize their space to meet unique needs or preferences. However, you'll pay quite the price for the privilege — from $500 to $1,200 per linear foot. That's dramatically more expensive than premade stock cabinets that may sell for as little as $60 to $200 per linear foot. That's roughly six to eight times cheaper, a difference of thousands of dollars across an entire kitchen.

That's a massive savings, particularly when you renovate as many kitchens as the Property Brothers do. However, most importantly, they point out that homeowners won't necessarily feel like they skimped, either. "The quality of pre-fabricated cabinets is way better than it ever was in the past," they tell NBC News.