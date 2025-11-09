The Seasonal Costco Bakery Item That Brings Pumpkin Spice To Breakfast

Pumpkin spice is a beloved flavor that's so popular during fall. Its distinct aroma is steeped in seasonal nostalgia, which is actually the scientific reason you can't get enough of pumpkin spice. The flavor is a mashup of different spices, typically cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, allspice, and ginger. Pumpkin spice pops up in a variety of foods and beverages, from baked goods like cookies and cakes to breakfast items like coffee, cereal, and oatmeal. The spice blend also makes an appearance in some surprising products, such as protein bars and cheese. Now, Costco is putting its own spin on autumn's MVP.

In our selection of the best items new to Costco to buy in November 2025, we uncovered the warehouse retailer's entry into the pumpkin spice pantheon. Pumpkin spice bagels are currently offered at the Kirkland Signature Bakery, and shoppers seem pretty jazzed about the product. An Instagram post touting Costco's latest bagel flavor received plenty of praise, with one commenter declaring, "These are a huge hit in my house!!" It's unclear whether pumpkin spice bagels have rolled out to all warehouse locations, so you might want to check your nearest Costco before heading out to buy some. Like other pumpkin spice-flavored seasonal items at the chain, these bagels will probably only be available for a limited time. As for the price, shoppers can snag two six-packs for $7.99, but prices may vary by region.