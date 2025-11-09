The Seasonal Costco Bakery Item That Brings Pumpkin Spice To Breakfast
Pumpkin spice is a beloved flavor that's so popular during fall. Its distinct aroma is steeped in seasonal nostalgia, which is actually the scientific reason you can't get enough of pumpkin spice. The flavor is a mashup of different spices, typically cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, allspice, and ginger. Pumpkin spice pops up in a variety of foods and beverages, from baked goods like cookies and cakes to breakfast items like coffee, cereal, and oatmeal. The spice blend also makes an appearance in some surprising products, such as protein bars and cheese. Now, Costco is putting its own spin on autumn's MVP.
In our selection of the best items new to Costco to buy in November 2025, we uncovered the warehouse retailer's entry into the pumpkin spice pantheon. Pumpkin spice bagels are currently offered at the Kirkland Signature Bakery, and shoppers seem pretty jazzed about the product. An Instagram post touting Costco's latest bagel flavor received plenty of praise, with one commenter declaring, "These are a huge hit in my house!!" It's unclear whether pumpkin spice bagels have rolled out to all warehouse locations, so you might want to check your nearest Costco before heading out to buy some. Like other pumpkin spice-flavored seasonal items at the chain, these bagels will probably only be available for a limited time. As for the price, shoppers can snag two six-packs for $7.99, but prices may vary by region.
How to get the most from Costco's pumpkin spice bagels
According to signage appearing at Costco's Kirkland Signature Bakery, the retailer's pumpkin spice bagels get their enticing flavor from an autumnal spice blend and pumpkin sugar. The bagels are made with pumpkin purée and water-boiled. The real reason bagels are boiled before they're baked is to give them their delectably chewy texture. Costco's pumpkin spice bagels are said to have a tempered sweetness that allows the autumnal flavor profile to really shine. Toasting the bagel and slathering it with cream cheese is sufficient for a delicious breakfast on a fall morning, but there are other preparations and pairing ideas to explore.
If you're a fan of French toast, replace the typical bread slices with pumpkin spice bagels. This is just one of many ways you never thought to use bagels, and it makes for a fantastic a.m. treat. The warm fall spices of Costco's pumpkin spice bagels are the perfect counterpoint to the sweetness of typical French toast recipes. Conversely, you can dial up the sweetness by topping Costco's new bagels with brown sugar and cinnamon compound butter. If you want to go the savory route, pumpkin spice bagels are also a tasty addition to an egg, bacon, and cheese sandwich. No matter how you enjoy Costco's fall-themed bagels, it's best to act fast, as this coveted baked good isn't likely to hang around forever.