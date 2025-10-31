Best Items New To Costco To Buy In November 2025
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While many of us have our go-to favorite items at Costco to buy in bulk that we've depended on for years, new items are an undeniable appeal at the warehouse retailer. The sheer size of Costco is what makes searching for new products feel like a fun game — you have to be sure to check every aisle up and down, and each section from the freezers to the bakery just to be sure you're not missing something! We've done some of the hard work for you, curating a list of eight items you should toss in your cart in November 2025.
As we shift into the beginning of the holiday season, naturally, there are going to be a lot of Thanksgiving and early Christmas seasonal goods. Many of these are returning items from previous years, so we've focused this round-up on products that are brand new to Costco, featuring only one seasonal flavored item (hint: it's pumpkin spice). If you're in need of an early holiday or host gift for a foodie in your life, there are two great options on the list (more options can be found in Costco's Holiday Savings Guide).
Costco Bakery Pumpkin Spice Bagels
We're starting strong with a seasonal Fall goodie, pumpkin spice bagels. While we're past Halloween, pumpkin spice is acceptable until Thanksgiving! These have an orange hue and are loaded with cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg, a perfect base for plain cream cheese or a sweet-flavored variety, like cinnamon. These can be found in the bakery section and cost $9.99 for a pack of six. If you buy two packs, the price drops to $7.99 per pack.
Quinn PB&J Berry Filled Pretzel Nuggets
There's something suspiciously addictive about peanut butter-filled pretzels, and this snack has been a cult-favorite at Trader Joe's for years. Quinn, however, produces a gluten-free, non-GMO version of the snack, with many flavor spins on the original peanut butter filling. The newest flavor variety to hit Costco shelves is PB&J Berry Filled Pretzel Nuggets. Snag a 17-ounce bag from the snack aisle for $8.99.
BrightFarms Harvest Blend Lettuce
A new salad mix may not feel like something to get excited over, but the new Brightfarms Harvest Salad Blend is special. Brightfarms grows pesticide-free lettuce and greens in indoor greenhouses using less land and water than greens grown outside in fields. The Harvest Blend is a mix of red and green leaf lettuce, and Brightfarms recommends pairing this mix with roasted butternut squash, chopped apple, and walnuts with a citrus dressing. These packs can be found in the refrigerated produce section for $5.49.
Nordic Ware Simply Sourdough Starter Kit
Always wanted to get into sourdough, but have felt overwhelmed by investing in the initial setup? Head to Costco for the Nordic Ware Simply Sourdough Starter Kit. This nine-piece kit includes a baking pan, a recipe booklet, and a variety of tools for shaping and scoring the dough. The kit doesn't come with flour or yeast, so these will need to be additional purchases. Pick this up for yourself or as a thoughtful holiday gift for $79.44.
Junior's Dubai Style Cheesecake
Are you tired of Dubai-style everything yet? Well, there's one more product you need to try before this trend fades away: Junior's Dubai Style Cheesecake. Fans of the Middle Eastern-inspired flavor combo will adore the thick slices of New York-style cheesecake, layered with pistachio kataifi (one of the key ingredients in Dubai chocolate bars), chocolate fudge topping, and a graham cracker crust. It's smaller than the standard cheesecake, and is priced at $10.99.
Mini filled beignets from the bakery
The bakery strikes again with another new goodie: Mini beignets filled with a chocolate-hazelnut center that tastes like Nutella. These half-sized donuts come sprinkled in sugar, and are perfect if you don't want to feel weighed down by a large donut or pastry. Skip the Sunday donut run and serve these up in the morning with coffee. A box of 22 beignets is priced at $9.99.
Bonne Maman Jam Advent Calendar
There's an advent calendar for everything, from classic chocolate to makeup products. And now at Costco, you can get your hands on a jam advent calendar from Bonne Maman. The French brand is known for its natural and diverse variety of jams, and this advent calendar includes 12 different mini jams. This is a limited-run edition for 2025 and costs $15.99.