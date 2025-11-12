The Costco Produce Shoppers Say Goes Bad Way Too Fast
Purveyor of the famed hot dogs and bearer of a rabid TikTok fanbase, Costco has a cult-like following among grocery shoppers looking to save a pretty penny buying in bulk. However, even champions do not win 100% of the time. While there are loads of Costco items worth piling into your cart, you might want to skip the broccoli. According to legions of online complaints, this veggie is something you should never buy at Costco.
Quite a few posts on r/Costco bemoan the subpar quality of the grocery chain juggernaut's broccoli. User LookyLou4 claims, "Their broccoli has been a disappointment. I think they changed suppliers in the last year or two and there is a noticeable drop in quality and longevity of their broccoli florets." CarlBarb99 complained that a variety of Costco fruits and veggies, including broccoli, spoiled within two days. To put this in perspective, broccoli should last between three to five days in the fridge if stored correctly.
There's also the issue of the smell. Multiple posts on r/Costco grumble about a foul smell coming from supposedly fresh bags of Costco broccoli. A user named butterlettucetomato even said their entire house stunk for a day after cooking the vegetable.
Should I avoid buying broccoli from Costco?
Not necessarily. It's hard to say why produce doesn't always last, although one Reddit user, soxfanintx69, offered some insight as a Costco produce stocker. While soxfanintx69's crew spends ample time tossing subpar produce, they noted the morning crew is not as vigilant, and, unfortunately, management is not always concerned: "We scrap between 3-5k worth a week. But we sell usually around $240k a week so it's a small amount for us and doesn't really get management's attention." Because broccoli has a short shelf life, even small delays in restocking or handling can make freshness a challenge. Soxfanintx69 recommends checking the "harvested on" date and trying to snag newer products.
You can also follow best practices for choosing broccoli at the grocery store. Look for signs of discoloration, which may mean broccoli is on the verge of spoiling. Aim for solid florets that remain firmly attached to the main stem; this is a sign of optimal freshness. Thicker stems can also mean healthier florets, which could translate to longer-lasting veggies. All this being said, every Costco is different. It's possible those complaining on Reddit simply had bad luck. Although many food items are cheaper at Costco, broccoli may only be worth it if you're vigilant about checking for freshness.