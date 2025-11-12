The Costco Produce Shoppers Say Goes Bad Way Too Fast

Purveyor of the famed hot dogs and bearer of a rabid TikTok fanbase, Costco has a cult-like following among grocery shoppers looking to save a pretty penny buying in bulk. However, even champions do not win 100% of the time. While there are loads of Costco items worth piling into your cart, you might want to skip the broccoli. According to legions of online complaints, this veggie is something you should never buy at Costco.

Quite a few posts on r/Costco bemoan the subpar quality of the grocery chain juggernaut's broccoli. User LookyLou4 claims, "Their broccoli has been a disappointment. I think they changed suppliers in the last year or two and there is a noticeable drop in quality and longevity of their broccoli florets." CarlBarb99 complained that a variety of Costco fruits and veggies, including broccoli, spoiled within two days. To put this in perspective, broccoli should last between three to five days in the fridge if stored correctly.

There's also the issue of the smell. Multiple posts on r/Costco grumble about a foul smell coming from supposedly fresh bags of Costco broccoli. A user named butterlettucetomato even said their entire house stunk for a day after cooking the vegetable.