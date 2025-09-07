12 Produce Items You Shouldn't Buy At Costco, According To Customers On Reddit

Costco is legendary for a reason. Some Costco foods are better than your homemade favorites, and you can return practically anything at any time if it doesn't suit your needs. However, the warehouse giant isn't known for great produce. The problem with the bulk retailer is that fruits and vegetables aren't meant to be bought in huge quantities by suppliers. If people don't buy them up fast enough, it can lead to mold — and this is a big complaint many customers have. It's not the only issue, though. Other folks have reported underripe or tasteless produce.

We wanted to get to the bottom of the produce items you shouldn't buy at Costco, so we scoured Reddit for customer opinions — more about that below. These are real shoppers who have had bad experiences at the chain, sharing their opinions. Of course, quality can vary between stores and regions, but we noticed some trends across the board that seem unlikely to be coincidences.

Many of these customers are die-hard Costco shoppers. They still go for the cheap prices on other products, but they know which produce items they should leave on the shelf, and we're here to share that information. Here are 12 produce items you should avoid buying at Costco. The store has many great products, so we're not saying you should give up your membership. But maybe hit up a farmers market, as well.