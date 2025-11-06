This Aldi Find Lets Coffee Lovers Get Into The Christmas Spirit All December

As illustrated by our list of the best Aldi Finds for Christmas 2025, shoppers are in for a festive and flavorful holiday season at the chain. As in years past, Aldi sells quite a few Advent calendars with a selection of cheese, wine, beer, and other goodies. Coffee lovers should take note, however, as the grocery chain also has something in store for them. The Barissimo Coffee Cup Advent Calendar is back, and for just $16.99, customers get a selection of 24 single-serve cups in enticing flavors like dark chocolate, gingerbread cookie, spiced eggnog, and hot buttered rum, among many other varieties. One caveat: These coffee cups are compatible with 2.0 brewers, which means your coffee maker must accommodate pods in addition to grounds.

The chain included the Barissimo Advent Calendar among this week's Aldi Finds, and as any seasoned shopper knows, these items don't usually last very long. Finds are only available for a limited time, and a limited supply means that coveted items often fly off store shelves in the blink of an eye. While the chain's Advent calendars typically return year after year, missing out on the 2025 release means you'll need to wait until next holiday season to get your hands on this tasty coffee assortment.