This Aldi Find Lets Coffee Lovers Get Into The Christmas Spirit All December
As illustrated by our list of the best Aldi Finds for Christmas 2025, shoppers are in for a festive and flavorful holiday season at the chain. As in years past, Aldi sells quite a few Advent calendars with a selection of cheese, wine, beer, and other goodies. Coffee lovers should take note, however, as the grocery chain also has something in store for them. The Barissimo Coffee Cup Advent Calendar is back, and for just $16.99, customers get a selection of 24 single-serve cups in enticing flavors like dark chocolate, gingerbread cookie, spiced eggnog, and hot buttered rum, among many other varieties. One caveat: These coffee cups are compatible with 2.0 brewers, which means your coffee maker must accommodate pods in addition to grounds.
The chain included the Barissimo Advent Calendar among this week's Aldi Finds, and as any seasoned shopper knows, these items don't usually last very long. Finds are only available for a limited time, and a limited supply means that coveted items often fly off store shelves in the blink of an eye. While the chain's Advent calendars typically return year after year, missing out on the 2025 release means you'll need to wait until next holiday season to get your hands on this tasty coffee assortment.
Affordable coffee perfect for the holiday season
Barissimo Coffee is one of the many beloved store-exclusive brands Aldi shoppers swear by. While the store hasn't explicitly disclosed who makes the coffee itself, Markus Kaffee is rumored to produce many Barissimo products on Aldi's behalf. You're unlikely to see many name brands in Aldi because the store prioritizes its private-label goods, which keeps products affordable thanks to reduced costs for marketing and other expenses. However, Aldi is quite stringent with these brands. When it comes to Barissimo, the chain utilizes a rigorous quality-control process and requires many of its coffee products to have Rainforest Alliance certification.
The Barissimo Coffee Cup Advent Calendar makes an excellent gift for the caffeine aficionados in your life, but it's also a great way to treat yourself. These brews are bound to be tasty enough on their own, but they can also serve as the perfect foundation for fancy coffee recipes like gingerbread lattes, frappuccinos, and white chocolate mochas. If this sounds like your cup of joe, don't delay, as the Barissimo Coffee Cup Advent Calendar is likely to sell out quickly.