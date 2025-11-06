The Best Aldi Finds For Christmas 2025 — Grab Them Before They're Gone
The apple and pumpkin-centric seasonal fall items are slowly being phased out in stores as new holiday-focused finds begin to pop up on shelves, and there are quite a few items that may catch the eyes of Aldi shoppers seeking some festive flavors. While many Aldi gems gain popularity simply through word of mouth, we've gathered a few standouts that might earn a spot in your cart. It is worth noting that, as with many seasonal items, they're only there for a short span and are often in high demand. If there's something that really appeals to you, it's not a bad idea to stock up in advance when you see it on shelves to avoid missing out.
Whether you're looking for a fun advent calendar (or two) to ramp up your excitement going into the Christmas season, a selection of tasty treats to have on hand while hosting friends and family, or a few sweet accompaniments to your warm beverage of choice, there are plenty of options to consider at the budget-friendly grocery chain.
Crofton Ceramic Sugar Pot — Brown Gingerbread
Already available in stores for just $5.77, this ceramic sugar pot styled as a gingerbread house could be the perfect item to place wherever you'll be mixing up hot beverages for the holiday season. Whether you want to sweeten up your spiced tea, hot chocolate, or gingerbread latte, scooping sugar from this adorable vessel will make the experience feel straight out of the North Pole.
Winter Wonderland Emporium Selection Cheese Advent Calendar
For those who love the idea of an advent calendar but don't want a daily dose of chocolate, this cheese advent calendar is the perfect solution. For just $16.99, the package includes 24 imported festive cheese to enjoy throughout the month, either on their own or atop your cracker of choice. It's available starting November 5 — cheese lovers, get ready.
Winter Wonderland Wine Advent Calendar
You may have heard of the popular Costco wine advent calendar, but oenophiles will also want to check out Aldi's version, available for $59.99. You can pick them up starting November 5, and there's even a website where you can learn about each day's wine as you take your tastebuds on a trip from France to Germany to South Africa and more. The box has 24 mini bottles of wine with roughly six ounces per bottle.
12 Days of Beer
This mixed box of beers, available from November 5, offers a festive sampling of flavors for beer enthusiasts, with inclusions like a spiced winter lager and stout in seasonal cans. Each box contains 12 unique beers, so rather than worrying about committing to a six- or 12-pack of a particular seasonal option you're not sure you'll like, for $19.99, you can try out a bunch of new brews as you toast to the season.
Barissimo Coffee Cup Advent Calendar
Coffee lovers can infuse some Christmas spirit into their morning routine all December long with this advent calendar that contains 24 single-serve pods. Retailing for $16.99, it's hitting shelves on November 5 and comes in a box that'll add some holiday charm to your coffee area. Just take a peek to ensure the pods are compatible with your brewing system — the box notes they're 2.0 brewer compatible.
Benner Assorted Tea Advent Calendar
While many advent calendars contain just enough for one, this offering has two tea bags per day, so you can share with someone else. Last year's version included seasonal flavors like mulled apple green tea, sugared pear black tea, and peppermint bark tea. This year's calendar, releasing November 5, sells for a budget-friendly $7.99 in packaging designed to look like a cozy brick house decked out for the holidays.
Conellys 12 Days of Irish Cream
Irish cream liqueur lovers won't want to miss this $29.99 calendar packed with twelve different flavors of the festive spirit, from sugar cookie to raspberry cheesecake. Available from November 5, the seasonal variations would all pair perfectly with hot chocolate, making it a simple and tasty way to level up an evening cup of adult cocoa to sip by the fire.
Burman's Hot Sauce Advent Calendar
While many Christmas offerings skew sweet, with perhaps a hint of gingerbread spice, this advent calendar from Burman's is ideal for any heat lover who wouldn't dream go anywhere without their hot sauce of choice. For just $14.99, you can spice up anything from your morning eggs to your roast chicken dinner with hot sauces including mango habanero, chocolate chipotle, smokey bourbon and much more, hitting shelves on November 5.
Kirkwood Holiday Chicken Nuggets
For a quick and easy meal with a festive twist, consider serving up these holiday nuggets. Available from November 26, $5.99 will get you a box of breaded chicken in the shape of candy canes, gingerbread men, reindeer, stockings, snowmen and Christmas trees — they'll be a crowd pleaser for either younger palates or the young at heart.
Sundae Shoppe Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Pint
If you can't get enough of peppermint bark, you may want to try out this seasonal ice cream, retailing for $2.49 per pint. And don't worry, it's not just vanilla with a few peppermint bark pieces scattered throughout. Peppermint bark pieces and mint fudge swirl are paired with a peppermint ice cream base, ensuring the minty, chocolatey flavor really shines. Check the freezers starting November 26.
Sundae Shoppe Holiday Gelato Flights
Ice cream may not be the first thing you think of when envisioning Christmas treats, but this gelato flight packs three quintessential holiday flavors into festive individual cups. You could either do your own seasonal tasting flight or buy a few packs and serve up an easy, portable dessert for your next gathering. Each three-pack is $4.29, and the flight is on shelves from November 26 onwards.
Choceur Holiday Bark
Peppermint bark gets a lot of attention during the Christmas season, but this offering from Choceur is ideal for those looking for a new twist on festive bark, with the cooling peppermint replaced by the warm spiced flavor notes of cookie butter. A bag sells for $2.99, and they're available on shelves from November 5.
Choceur Chocolate Covered Cherries
Dark chocolate and cherry are a perfect combination, with the richness and slight bitterness of dark chocolate balancing the juicy, fruity cherries. These treats, available November 5 for $5.99 a package, would be tasty on their own, but could also be a fantastic edible decoration for your festive cakes and other bakes.
Choceur Candy Cane Almonds
This sweet snack from Choceur would be ideal for those times when you just can't decide which flavor profile you're looking for. A nutty base courtesy of the roasted almonds, a hint of winter frost from the crushed candy cane pieces, and a depth of chocolatey flavor thanks to the mixture of both dark and white chocolate makes this $3.49 offering a versatile pick, popping up on store shelves beginning November 5.
Choceur Peppermint Bark
While many peppermint bark recipes feature both white and dark chocolate, this version coming to store shelves on November 5 focuses on the latter. It's ideal for those who want a slightly less sweet interpretation of the holiday classic, and at $4.49 a pack, it won't break the bank to stock up on a few for when you need that mint-chocolate combo.
Choceur Winter Pecan Clusters
Salted caramel flavored products are popular for a reason — there's just something magical about the combination of sweet with a hint of salt to balance it out. This $3.49 treat delivers a similar experience, with the silky vanilla caramel and milk chocolate coating pairing beautifully with the salted pecan pieces. The festive green packages are popping up on store shelves as of November 5.
Choceur Holiday Cinnamon Sugar Clusters
The mixture of crunchy and creamy, salty and sweet, buttery caramel and warm cinnamon spice, makes this a treat that just might disappear more quickly than you thought. We have a feeling it'd pair perfectly with your favorite Christmas movie. You can find it in stores starting November 5 for $3.49.
Benton's Gingerbread Hearts
Turn your kitchen into a cozy cafe by having a pack of these available to serve alongside coffee, hot chocolate, tea, or whatever warm beverage you prefer during the chillier months. The pairing of sweet apricot filling and slightly spicy, soft gingerbread makes for a fun twist on the classic Christmas flavor. They're available starting November 5 for $3.99 a pack.
Choceur Dark Peppermint Crème Tablets
Choceur brings a new take on the classic mint and chocolate pairing with this limited edition chocolate bar — instead of peppermint pieces sprinkled atop chocolate, as with peppermint bark, the bar features a peppermint creme filling to contrast the crisp snap of the dark chocolate exterior. For a next level hot chocolate, you might consider melting a few squares into your drink. A bar goes for $2.69, and you can find them from November 5.
Benton's Assorted Mini Elisen Gingerbread
On November 5, Aldi shoppers can journey to Germany with these gingerbread cookies, a take on the classic elisenlebkuchen (a type of gingerbread with very little flour that is then nestled atop a wafer base). The unique combination of gingerbread spices, the contrast of textures between the cookie and base, and the addition of a chocolate coating makes these $4.99 treats a unique addition to your holiday table.
Priano Panettone
Even if you're not Italian, you should consider incorporating some panettone into your festive feasts. This classic take, in stores from November 5 for $6.49, has no filling or bold extra flavors, making it a versatile option. Make your morning routine feel more special by eating a slice with your cup of coffee, or create a truly indulgent French toast or bread pudding from the orange peel and raisin-studded loaf.
Clancy's Mistletoe Mix Giftbox
Everyone has preferences when it comes to their favorite treats, which makes this $4.99 mix a perfect fit for holiday gatherings. Peanut butter lovers will relish the mini peanut butter cups, sweet and salty fans the chocolate-coated pretzels, and the red candy-coated chocolate pieces add some fun Rudolph-inspired color to the mix. Start stocking up as of November 5 so you have a pack or two on hand when unexpected company arrives.
Benton's Holiday Cream Wafer Rolls
Whether you're serving up a cup of cocoa or a bowl of ice cream, there's always room for a festive flourish during the Christmas season. For $6.99, you can pick up this three-pack of wafer rolls with a variety of creme fillings — it comes with individual packs of regular chocolate-filled, cookies and creme, and chocolate mint, so you can mix and match according to what you're serving them with, beginning November 5.
Benton's Fudge Coated Peppermint Cremes
While a regular peppermint sandwich creme cookie would be festive enough, this offering, available for Aldi shoppers from November 5, amplifies the holiday spirit by coating the cookies in dark fudge chocolate and sprinkling them with crushed peppermint pieces. Retailing for $3.89, the portable treat would pair perfectly with a drive around to look at Christmas lights.