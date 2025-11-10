8 Turkey Brining Mistakes You May Be Making

Confession: I sometimes skip adding turkey to my plate on Thanksgiving. I have excellent chefs in my family, but sometimes not even copious amounts of gravy can make up for a crumbly, flavorless bite of turkey.

One of the most basic Thanksgiving dinner hacks to help avoid this holiday faux pas is brining your turkey. In fact, chefs like Alton Brown say it's the one step you shouldn't skip in the leadup to cooking your Thanksgiving meal. Brining is most often associated with a wet brine, which involves soaking the whole bird in a solution of salty water. The salt content in the brine will loosen up the muscles within the lean turkey — and most poultry, in fact — and allows the bird to retain more water content as it cooks.

If your turkeys historically turn out dry and flavorless instead of becoming the glistening, succulent centerpieces you think they should be, it's possible you might be making a mistake in the brining process. Here are a few pitfalls to avoid to ensure you end up a turkey-prepping hero in the kitchen.