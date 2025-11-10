Starbucks' Seasonal Favorite Returns For The Holidays With A Cold Foam Twist

The first part of the Starbucks 2025 Holiday Menu launched on November 6, ringing in the season with its new green and red cups inspired by barista aprons, and the return of many of the coffee company's most beloved seasonal drinks, snacks, whole bean coffees, and merchandise. But that was just the beginning. A second round of seasonal beverages has been announced, adding even more options to the popular holiday menu and getting fans excited all over again.

Starbucks enthusiasts might notice that the newest drinks look a little familiar, and they wouldn't be wrong. Technically, the Eggnog Latte is making a comeback, with a cold foam flavor companion that actually is new to the menu. In addition to the eggnog options, the Chestnut Praline Latte will also be returning to the menu at the same time. The Eggnog Latte hasn't been seen on the Starbucks Holiday Menu since 2020, but the nostalgic flavor seems to have been popular enough to warrant a triumphant return.

It's not uncommon for Starbucks to tap into previously explored flavors and go several seasons without any new beverage offerings. The Chestnut Praline Latte was originally added to the holiday menu back in 2014, causing a stir because it was the first new drink in the seasonal rotation in five years. So while the Eggnog Latte might not be brand new, it's still a welcome comeback for many fans.