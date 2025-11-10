Starbucks' Seasonal Favorite Returns For The Holidays With A Cold Foam Twist
The first part of the Starbucks 2025 Holiday Menu launched on November 6, ringing in the season with its new green and red cups inspired by barista aprons, and the return of many of the coffee company's most beloved seasonal drinks, snacks, whole bean coffees, and merchandise. But that was just the beginning. A second round of seasonal beverages has been announced, adding even more options to the popular holiday menu and getting fans excited all over again.
Starbucks enthusiasts might notice that the newest drinks look a little familiar, and they wouldn't be wrong. Technically, the Eggnog Latte is making a comeback, with a cold foam flavor companion that actually is new to the menu. In addition to the eggnog options, the Chestnut Praline Latte will also be returning to the menu at the same time. The Eggnog Latte hasn't been seen on the Starbucks Holiday Menu since 2020, but the nostalgic flavor seems to have been popular enough to warrant a triumphant return.
It's not uncommon for Starbucks to tap into previously explored flavors and go several seasons without any new beverage offerings. The Chestnut Praline Latte was originally added to the holiday menu back in 2014, causing a stir because it was the first new drink in the seasonal rotation in five years. So while the Eggnog Latte might not be brand new, it's still a welcome comeback for many fans.
Where and when you can find the new items, and how much they cost
Although Starbucks announced the return of the Eggnog Latte and the Chestnut Praline Latte back in October, it was unclear when the drinks would actually appear on the holiday menu, since they weren't part of the initial rollout at the beginning of November. Starbucks has now confirmed that the returning lattes and the new Eggnog Cold Foam option will be available in stores nationwide on Tuesday, December 2.
The prices of the returning lattes will vary depending on the size of the drink you order, as well as by location. Currently, many of the specialty holiday lattes like the Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brulée Latte are priced anywhere from $5.75 to $7.25 for a 16-ounce Grande. There is a chance that the Eggnog Latte may be priced higher than average, since the ingredients are different from many of the other beverages on the menu.
While the price of the lattes is dependent on a variety of factors, the new Eggnog Cold Foam option is likely to have a more stable price. Currently, the cold foam upgrade is available for $1.25, regardless of where you get it, what flavor you choose, and what size drink you're adding it to. So it's safe to assume that the Eggnog Cold Foam addition will also be available for the same price as the other holiday cold foam options on the menu.
Taste Test: Hot Eggnog Latte
Although the Eggnog Latte was available on the 2020 holiday menu at Starbucks, this was my first time tasting the drink, ahead of its return to the 2025 seasonal lineup. Starbucks hasn't explained why the Eggnog Latte was removed from the menu, but I suspect the additional production required to make real eggnog might have been a factor. While plenty of people have sung the praises of the Eggnog Latte, I tend to take fan-favorite recommendations with a grain of salt until I've tried it myself. It only took one sip of the Eggnog Latte to see what all the fuss was about.
In its hot format, the Eggnog Latte is equal parts comforting and stimulating, making me wonder if perhaps, all eggnog should be enjoyed with a kick of espresso? Made with real eggnog (typically made with dairy, egg yolks, sugar, and spices) and a fresh shaving of nutmeg on top, this latte smells like the holidays and has a gentle sweetness that isn't quite as cloying as some of the treat-inspired drinks on the seasonal menu (no judgment though, I'll gladly take a White Chocolate Peppermint Mocha too).
As anyone who regularly enjoys lattes might expect, this drink is more milky than coffee-forward, and the addition of eggnog makes it even milkier. Enjoy the drink while it's still warm for the most balanced experience, although you will likely also be able to order it iced and Frappuccino-style.
Taste Test: Eggnog Cold Foam
The addition of flavored cold foams to the Starbucks menu is especially brilliant because it gives those who want a cold coffee-forward beverage the opportunity to add a touch of creaminess and festive flavor to their drink, without losing the bold coffee flavor they came for. The new Eggnog Cold Foam is no exception to this experience, offering a dense and supple creaminess to any cold beverage you order it with, as well as a hint of those comforting holiday flavors and spices that you'll find in the Eggnog Latte. There is some sweetness to the Eggnog Cold Foam, but it's minimal compared to the latte version of this flavor. Some of the subtler custardy notes are less noticeable, but the nutmeg and baking spices still shine through. Those who find the latte version to be tasty but overwhelming will likely adore the cold foam option.
One notable difference between the new Eggnog Cold Foam and other cold foam flavors on the menu is that the Eggnog version won't be available as a protein boost — one of the newer options to the cold foam menu. Because this cold foam has its own special eggnog base, it can't be altered. Nutrition information won't be available for the Eggnog Cold Foam until it hits menus in December, but since it includes eggs, there's always a chance that it inherently has more protein than the usual cold foam options.
Will the Eggnog Latte be available for Red Cup Day?
Serious Starbucks fans look forward to Red Cup Day as much, if not more than, the rest of the holiday menu drop. For those unacquainted with the history of Red Cup Day, the yearly event refers to the day when customers receive a free limited edition reusable holiday cup (while supplies last, which is usually only a few hours)upon ordering a handcrafted beverage from the seasonal holiday menu. Festively designed holiday cups became part of the seasonal Starbucks experience back in 1997, but the annual Red Cup Day promotion, including the reusable cup giveaway, began in 2018 and has been wildly popular ever since.
This year, Red Cup Day at Starbucks will land on Thursday, November 13. But before you line up outside your local Starbucks for a chance at scoring one of the season's most coveted coffee cups, know that the Eggnog Latte, Eggnog Cold Foam, and Chestnut Praline Latte will not be on the menu yet. Since this round of seasonal drinks doesn't hit the holiday menu until December 2, you'll have to choose one of the other beverages on the holiday menu. This might be disappointing for those looking to welcome back their favorite latte and pick up one of the limited edition Red Cups at the same time, but it's all the more reason to bring your refillable Red Cup back to the store in December when the Eggnog Lattes finally arrive.
The Final Verdict
I tend to categorize Starbucks holiday drinks into one of three very loose categories: tried-and-true sweet treats (like the Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brulée Latte), conceptual holiday drinks that don't always taste like what they're named for (like the Iced Sugar Cookie Latte and Chestnut Praline Latte), and traditional seasonal drinks that appeal to a wide audience (like the Gingerbread Chai). The returning Eggnog Latte absolutely falls into the can't-miss traditional drinks category, and it's definitely a contender for one of my favorite Starbucks seasonal drinks of all time. I don't say that lightly, considering I've tasted nearly all of the fall, holiday, and Refreshers drinks over the last several years and counting.
If the Peppermint Mocha is the "Elf" of holiday drinks, the Eggnog Latte is undoubtedly the "It's a Wonderful Life" of the menu. Its traditional flavor is welcoming and comforting, and one I can see myself coming back to many times over the next months. For those looking for a boozy version of the Eggnog Latte, and who find themselves in proximity to a Starbucks Reserve location, you'll be able to order an Eggnog Espresso Martini made with Zacapa 23 Aged Rum to help shake off any winter chill. Additionally, the new Eggnog Cold Foam is worth a try if you aren't ready to dive into the creamy latte version of the drink at full-tilt, but it's not quite the same nostalgic experience as you'll get with a warm Eggnog Latte.