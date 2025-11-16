Anthony Bourdain's Brutally Honest Take On This Popular Meat

It's a popular narrative among chefs that chicken is one of those foods you should never order. Though it was not his intention, that idea largely entered the cultural zeitgeist in 1999, after Anthony Bourdain published an essay in The New Yorker entitled, "Don't Eat Before Reading This". Though it was written to amuse his colleagues more than it was meant to expose an industry, the essay pulled back the curtain on restaurant kitchens and let loose some of the dirty secrets hiding behind popular dishes. Throughout the essay, Bourdain gave his unadulterated take on a myriad of restaurant foods, not least of which was chicken.

"Like most other chefs I know, I'm amused when I hear people object to pork on nonreligious grounds. 'Swine are filthy animals,' they say. These people have obviously never visited a poultry farm," he mused. If you aren't well-versed, there's a secret side of chicken farming, and it gets more than a little dark. Bourdain launched into a laundry list of reasons why you should think twice before ordering chicken at a restaurant, including its tendency to spoil at a speedy rate and its ability to transfer salmonella to other foods when improperly handled. Though he shut down pig-slanderers in two quick lines, his real beef with chicken wasn't with the bacteria, but with the fact that it's an unexciting option. "It bores the hell out of chefs," he wrote, "It occupies its ubiquitous place on menus as an option for customers who can't decide what they want to eat."