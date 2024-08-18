The Storied History Of Biscotti Cookies

The crunchy biscotti cookies we know and love today have developed across numerous cultures and eras: To start, Roman soldiers ate hard buccellatum soused in vinegar; Venetians like Marco Polo (who did not invent spaghetti, by the way) and Christopher Columbus were said to travel with biscotti, likely soaking theirs in wine; during the American Civil War, soldiers dipped their hardtack in coffee; those serving in the U.K.'s Royal Navy dunked their hardtack in stew or tea; Jewish bakers made Yiddish Mandelbrot or Ukranian kamishbrot (subbing Matzoh meal for flour during Passover), which was commonly dipped in sweet tea. But our modern understanding of biscotti as a sweet, flat cookie can be traced to Florence, Italy in the mid-1880s.

In 1858, Antonio Mattei created a sliced almond cookie in his Via Ricasoli bakery. Cantucci di Prato were baked twice and had an especially long shelf life — a practical food for soldiers, sailors, or anyone on a journey. The cookies were paired with Vin Santo, though today, most Americans pair them with coffee. In the U.S., DiCamillo's Biscotti were made by Italian immigrants in Niagara Falls. In 1979, the DiCamillo family debuted a version called biscotti di vino that was made with red wine and rolled in sesame seeds, and it became popular throughout the 1980s in department stores across NYC, Chicago, and Toronto. Biscotti are traditionally made without butter or oil, so they boomed in the U.S. during the '80s and '90s when low-fat diets were in vogue.