Growing up, Michele Stuart promised her grandmother that one day, she would make her pies famous. By 2010, Stuart was whipping up over 5,000 Thanksgiving pie orders in a couple of days from a single shop in Norwalk, Connecticut. Her store, Michele's Pies, had opened three years prior, after Stuart spent a year selling pies out of her kitchen. Stuart's creations remain a sensation to this day, racking up 51 national first-place awards and earning widespread recognition.

Michele's Pies serves some of the most popular classic pies in the United States, like apple pie and Key lime. Part of Stuart's secret to success is simple: opting for good old-fashioned baking techniques, many of which she learned from her grandmother. Her sharp attention to detail includes taking cues from her natural environment. Speaking to Craft to Crumb in 2025, Stuart stated, "The humidity and the temperature outside really determine how much water you need. If it's very dry and humid, add more water."

Michele's Pies offers patrons over 25 different types of pies, which means Stuart does not strictly stick to the basics. Traditional pecan pie is one of the seriously delicious pie recipes you'll wish you knew sooner, but Stuart's signature is a chocolate pecan bourbon pie. In 2007, this pie snagged first place in the National Pie Competition. By 2011, the Daytime Emmys ordered 1,700 of Stuart's chocolate pecan bourbon pies for guests. The pies were also part of the 63rd Emmy Awards gift bags.