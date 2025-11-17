This $1.50 Dollar Tree Kitchen Find Will Give Your Countertop Major Italian Vibes

Just because you always seem to see those suckers in pairs doesn't mean you have to buy just two of Dollar Tree's rustic clear glass bottles with corks. If you have an array of oils and vinegars that you keep in your regular cooking repertoire, go ahead and transfer them all to cute glass bottles. Not only can it add a variety of colors to the counter, but it will create a cool apothecary look that could inspire guests' interest in all the stews and potions you brew. Just be sure to label them with stickers or a label maker to prevent unsavory mix ups.

If you like to experiment with your cooking, you might also whip up an assortment of infused olive oils, which are easy to make at home. Simply stuff some of your favorite herbs or spices into the bottle and fill it with oil. When using dried herbs, these can stay shelf stable for a month or more. If you incorporate fresh ingredients such as garlic, onions, or flowers, be sure to use your infusion within a week or keep it in the fridge as the water content can encourage bacteria growth. Some good choices for adding flavor are rosemary, thyme, oregano, lemon, lavender, chili peppers, basil, sage, and sun-dried tomato. Try them individually or mix and match your favorite flavors.

While you're at it. go ahead and mix up a simple balsamic vinaigrette recipe and store some of that in a bottle. So long as you keep it simple with shelf stable ingredients, you can store the dressing on the counter or on a rotating turntable on the dining room table for weeks.