This $1.50 Dollar Tree Kitchen Find Will Give Your Countertop Major Italian Vibes
Okay, so we know that when it comes to the kitchen and how to use counter space, folks tend to be more interested in organization and efficiency than anything else. But tell us — have you taken a moment to stop and consider the vibes lately? If your space is feeling a little stale or sterile, you might need to warm the place up a bit. Thankfully, adding a little je ne sais quoi to a room doesn't have to cost a million dollars. These rustic clear glass bottles with corks are one of those Dollar Tree kitchen finds you'll wish you found sooner.
Similar to what you might expect to find in a tiny mom-and-pop trattoria in the hills of Tuscany, Dollar Tree's corked glass bottles with tiny rounded handles are perfect for containing and pouring your favorite oil and vinegar combo. The food-safe containers cost just $1.50 a piece and have a cork to help keep your beloved pantry items fresh. Plus, stored on the counter by the stove, or on the island by the salt and pepper, they add an incredible tenderness to a space. They give off that homemade, grandma's biscotti, fresh-off-the-vine kind of energy that transforms a kitchen to a gathering place.
Style and function
Just because you always seem to see those suckers in pairs doesn't mean you have to buy just two of Dollar Tree's rustic clear glass bottles with corks. If you have an array of oils and vinegars that you keep in your regular cooking repertoire, go ahead and transfer them all to cute glass bottles. Not only can it add a variety of colors to the counter, but it will create a cool apothecary look that could inspire guests' interest in all the stews and potions you brew. Just be sure to label them with stickers or a label maker to prevent unsavory mix ups.
If you like to experiment with your cooking, you might also whip up an assortment of infused olive oils, which are easy to make at home. Simply stuff some of your favorite herbs or spices into the bottle and fill it with oil. When using dried herbs, these can stay shelf stable for a month or more. If you incorporate fresh ingredients such as garlic, onions, or flowers, be sure to use your infusion within a week or keep it in the fridge as the water content can encourage bacteria growth. Some good choices for adding flavor are rosemary, thyme, oregano, lemon, lavender, chili peppers, basil, sage, and sun-dried tomato. Try them individually or mix and match your favorite flavors.
While you're at it. go ahead and mix up a simple balsamic vinaigrette recipe and store some of that in a bottle. So long as you keep it simple with shelf stable ingredients, you can store the dressing on the counter or on a rotating turntable on the dining room table for weeks.