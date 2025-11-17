The Kitchen Appliance Gen Z Can't Live Without
These crazy kids and their *checks notes* obsession with convenient kitchen appliances. A study conducted by the Association of Manufacturers of Domestic Appliances (a U.K.-based trade association for appliance manufacturers and distributors) found that Generation Z ranks air fryers as necessities, whereas older generations regard them as a useful, but non-essential item. Zoomers expressed a similar devotion to coffee makers and curling irons, whereas Baby Boomers heavily relied on kettles (which are a pretty standard appliance in the U.K.).
Though the original purpose of the poll was to encourage appliance owners to register devices as a safety precaution in the event of a recall, it elucidates an interesting divide between the generations where the kitchen is concerned. Surprisingly, air fryers have been a thing (at least conceptually) for more than a century, though they didn't gain massive popularity until the 2010s. In some households, the device might get used daily, while it's relegated to a secondary cooking appliance in others. However, most Americans have the appliance in their homes and air fryers fall right behind ovens, stove tops, and microwaves in terms of popularity.
Recipes and more: How to get the most out of your air fryer
Whether you consider an air fryer a necessity like Gen Z or merely regard it as a useful appliance in your home, these devices have endless applications in the kitchen. Air fryers are especially handy when it comes to frozen foods like French fries and chicken tenders, as they create a crisp texture with just a fraction of the oil needed for deep-frying. They're highly versatile, capable of putting a tasty spin on vegetables like cauliflower, asparagus, zucchini, and Brussels sprouts, as well as a variety of meat, including chicken, fish, and pork. You can even cook frozen burger patties in your air fryer, which saves time on defrosting.
Air fryers are relatively easy to use, but they're not entirely foolproof. Be mindful about avoiding common air fryer mistakes like not cleaning the device regularly and putting too much food in the basket. When it comes to oil and cooking spray, don't go overboard. With oil, it's best to add a small amount (approximately one to three teaspoons) to the food you intend on cooking, as opposed to pouring it into the pan or basket. Similarly, you only need a single blast of cooking spray, which can be applied to the food you're air frying or the device itself. With all the talk of generational divides, there's one thing everyone can agree on: air fryers are pretty neat.