The Kitchen Appliance Gen Z Can't Live Without

Whether you consider an air fryer a necessity like Gen Z or merely regard it as a useful appliance in your home, these devices have endless applications in the kitchen. Air fryers are especially handy when it comes to frozen foods like French fries and chicken tenders, as they create a crisp texture with just a fraction of the oil needed for deep-frying. They're highly versatile, capable of putting a tasty spin on vegetables like cauliflower, asparagus, zucchini, and Brussels sprouts, as well as a variety of meat, including chicken, fish, and pork. You can even cook frozen burger patties in your air fryer, which saves time on defrosting.

Air fryers are relatively easy to use, but they're not entirely foolproof. Be mindful about avoiding common air fryer mistakes like not cleaning the device regularly and putting too much food in the basket. When it comes to oil and cooking spray, don't go overboard. With oil, it's best to add a small amount (approximately one to three teaspoons) to the food you intend on cooking, as opposed to pouring it into the pan or basket. Similarly, you only need a single blast of cooking spray, which can be applied to the food you're air frying or the device itself. With all the talk of generational divides, there's one thing everyone can agree on: air fryers are pretty neat.