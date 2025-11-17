Hidden Under The 7 Train, This NYC Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant Serves Legendary Tacos

Nestled under the 7 train in Jackson Heights, Queens, is one of New York City's best hidden hole-in-the-wall restaurants that's worth the trip for those who appreciate an authentic (and delicious) taco. It might not have a Michelin star or a swanky dining room, but we're here to tell you that Taco Veloz might serve you some of the best tacos you've ever eaten. Luckily for you, we've landed some of the details on why you should head to Roosevelt Avenue to take a bite for yourself.

Jackson Heights, especially along Roosevelt Avenue, is a food haven with a multitude of Latin American cuisines, so it makes sense to find Taco Veloz here. The street-style tacos aren't much different than what you'd come across in parts of Mexico, in case you're missing the meal you had on vacation. You can order directly at the window on the sidewalk, and there's also a no-frills dining room if you can't wait to get home to dig in. Perhaps most surprising is that each taco is priced at $4, which is a bargain for authentic flavors in New York City.