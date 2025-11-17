Hidden Under The 7 Train, This NYC Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant Serves Legendary Tacos
Nestled under the 7 train in Jackson Heights, Queens, is one of New York City's best hidden hole-in-the-wall restaurants that's worth the trip for those who appreciate an authentic (and delicious) taco. It might not have a Michelin star or a swanky dining room, but we're here to tell you that Taco Veloz might serve you some of the best tacos you've ever eaten. Luckily for you, we've landed some of the details on why you should head to Roosevelt Avenue to take a bite for yourself.
Jackson Heights, especially along Roosevelt Avenue, is a food haven with a multitude of Latin American cuisines, so it makes sense to find Taco Veloz here. The street-style tacos aren't much different than what you'd come across in parts of Mexico, in case you're missing the meal you had on vacation. You can order directly at the window on the sidewalk, and there's also a no-frills dining room if you can't wait to get home to dig in. Perhaps most surprising is that each taco is priced at $4, which is a bargain for authentic flavors in New York City.
Carnitas, pollo, and other tacos you can order at NYC's Taco Veloz
Now, let's get into the types of tacos you can order at Taco Veloz — because it might be hard to decide when you get there. These certainly aren't your hard-shell tacos with ground beef and sour cream. Rather, the options reflect what you'd find in various parts of Mexico. Perhaps the most familiar items are chicken and chorizo, which is a spiced sausage (in case you didn't already know). Then there are carnitas, al pastor, goat, and tripa, which comes from the intestines of a cow. All of the tacos are served on corn tortillas with garnishes like cilantro, sliced radish, and white onion. There are also quesadillas, burritos, and tostadas with similar fillings on the menu.
There is a second Taco Veloz location situated underneath the 7 line on Roosevelt Avenue and Junction Boulevard in Corona, Queens. Social media posts indicate both locations have been in business since at least 2014, but Taco Veloz has likely been a Roosevelt Avenue fixture longer than that. This taco mainstay has earned many positive online reviews for its authenticity. One Yelp reviewer said of the eatery, "Best carnitas I've ever had! On Google, comments like "The tacos are authentic and delicious" are common praise. If you can't make it to Queens for a taste of Taco Veloz, try one of the best tacos in every state in the meantime.