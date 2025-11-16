The Best Grocery Store Thanksgiving Meal Deals To Grab In 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When we put together our ultimate guide to prepping for Thanksgiving, we recommend that you begin planning at least two (or more) weeks prior. However, in this hectic world, early prep isn't always possible. Now that the holiday is just a few weeks out, meal deals can be a real lifesaver. The good news is that many grocery chains are offering Thanksgiving meal bundles this season, which help consumers save time in the kitchen, as well as money (depending on the deal in question).

The meal deals we've included here are from major retailers like Target, Lidl, Aldi, Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Safeway, Whole Foods, and Costco. Some of these deals are designed to be as economical as possible, feeding four or more people for a reasonable price. Other bundles featured on our list are aimed at convenience, with many retailers offering fully cooked dishes that can be heated and served on the big day. Some stores even provide easy online ordering and home delivery, thereby sparing you a shopping trip. Hosting Thanksgiving for your loved ones is a rewarding experience, and with these meal bundles, you can maximize your enjoyment while minimizing holiday stress.