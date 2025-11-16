The Best Grocery Store Thanksgiving Meal Deals To Grab In 2025
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When we put together our ultimate guide to prepping for Thanksgiving, we recommend that you begin planning at least two (or more) weeks prior. However, in this hectic world, early prep isn't always possible. Now that the holiday is just a few weeks out, meal deals can be a real lifesaver. The good news is that many grocery chains are offering Thanksgiving meal bundles this season, which help consumers save time in the kitchen, as well as money (depending on the deal in question).
The meal deals we've included here are from major retailers like Target, Lidl, Aldi, Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Safeway, Whole Foods, and Costco. Some of these deals are designed to be as economical as possible, feeding four or more people for a reasonable price. Other bundles featured on our list are aimed at convenience, with many retailers offering fully cooked dishes that can be heated and served on the big day. Some stores even provide easy online ordering and home delivery, thereby sparing you a shopping trip. Hosting Thanksgiving for your loved ones is a rewarding experience, and with these meal bundles, you can maximize your enjoyment while minimizing holiday stress.
Target: under $20 Thanksgiving meal
Target's holiday meal for four features Thanksgiving classics like basted turkey, stuffing, potatoes, corn, jellied cranberry sauce, gravy, and French bread. The retailer's bundle is priced below $20, or less than $5 per guest. This holiday bundle requires a bit of elbow grease in the kitchen, as all items come unprepared. The deal is featured on the Target website, but all items in the bundle need to be purchased individually.
Lidl: Thanksgiving under $36
At Lidl (a store that draws a lot of comparisons to Aldi), customers can score a Thanksgiving feast for 10 for less than $36 (that's less than $3.60 per person). This bundle offers deep discounts on the vital components that make up a holiday meal: frozen turkey, gravy mix, vegetables, pumpkin pie filling, cranberry sauce, and more. Lidl is directing shoppers to purchase its Thanksgiving bundle items through the store's mobile app in order to save.
Aldi: feast for 10 for $40
The Thanksgiving feast for 10 from Aldi includes a variety of festive eats for about $40. In addition to a whole frozen turkey, russet potatoes, and stuffing, shoppers also get side dishes like mac and cheese and baby carrots, pumpkin pie ingredients, sweet rolls, and more. In addition to shopping in-store, Aldi allows you to purchase this deal online. Delivery is also available (with added fees).
Walmart: Thanksgiving for under $4 per person
Aldi and Walmart's Thanksgiving meal deals have much in common. Both bundles claim to feed 10 people for roughly $4 per person, and both contain Thanksgiving staples, including turkey, stuffing, classic sides, dessert ingredients, and more. However, Walmart allows you to order the complete bundle online and have it delivered directly to your door. And, first-time customers even get free express delivery.
Kroger: Freshgiving meal bundle
It's Freshgiving at Kroger's, which means customers are in for a massive bargain. The chain's featured Thanksgiving dinner bundle can feed 10 people for under $4.75 per guest. Items such as frozen turkey, vegetables, gravy, soup, and pie ingredients, among other products. Many of the products in the bundle come from Kroger's store-exclusive brand, and this deal stands out for the sizable volume of fresh produce it includes.
Publix: complete turkey dinner for $69.99
The Complete Turkey Dinner from Publix takes the hassle out of Thanksgiving by offering fully cooked foods. For $69.99, you get a turkey, gravy, and cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, cranberry orange relish, and marshmallow delight (also known as ambrosia salad) prepared at the Publix deli. This heat-and-serve meal can feed seven to ten people. It's a costlier option than other bundles, but for some home cooks, the time saved makes up for the price. The store requests that you place your order 48 hours in advance.
Safeway: homestyle turkey dinner for $79.99
Safeway is another grocery store chain offering a heat-and-eat meal bundle to simplify Thanksgiving hosting duties. All items in the homestyle turkey dinner are fully cooked and include turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, and cranberry sauce. Safeway's bundle feeds six to eight people and retails for $79.99. The store also offers convenient online ordering (though you will need to pick it up at your nearest location).
Whole Foods: classic roast turkey breast meal for 4
As one of the most overpriced grocery stores in America, Whole Foods certainly isn't the chain that comes to mind when you're looking to bundle and save. As such, its Thanksgiving meal, which feeds four, is available to purchase for $89.99. With this bundle, shoppers get a fully cooked turkey breast, plus pre-made green beans, herb stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, and cranberry orange sauce. If you're hosting a larger group, Whole Foods features other, more expensive bundles that can feed more people.
Costco: complete gourmet Thanksgiving turkey dinner
For $199, Costco members can enjoy a complete gourmet Thanksgiving turkey dinner that serves up to eight people. Items include a 5-pound turkey breast, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, 12 dinner rolls, cranberry relish, green bean casserole, mac and cheese, corn, a whole pumpkin pie, and an apple cobbler. Some of the food in this bundle requires thawing and cooking, as Costco advises to keep all components frozen until the day before serving. While you'll need to roast the turkey breast on your own, the poultry does come pre-brined, meaning it's been submerged in salted, seasoned liquid. Brining is important because it infuses the bird with flavor.