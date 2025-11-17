This Is Hands Down The Worst Ice Cream You Can Order At McDonald's

While McDonald's may be known for its burgers and fries, it also has a lineup full of scrumptious soft-serve ice creams to end your meals with. However, it's easy to get lost in McDonald's ice cream menu and order a bad one. Thankfully, we took one for the team and ranked 10 McDonald's ice cream items from worst to best so that you can get right to the good stuff and avoid bland misfires like the hot caramel sundae. Unfortunately, it's the worst ice cream you can order.

The main issue with McDonald's hot caramel sundae is that the star — the caramel sauce — is bland and way far off from being the real deal. Good caramel sauce is rich, buttery, and deliciously complex, with a subtle nuttiness that follows the sweet taste of caramelized sugar. However, the McDonald's hot caramel sundae had none of these qualities. The color of the sauce seems rather synthetic, too, derived from artificial coloring rather than the delicious chemistry of cooked butter and sugar, which gives caramel sauce its golden hue. The result was a cupful of plain, vanilla-flavored soft serve with a drizzle of sauce that tasted like little more than melted sugar.