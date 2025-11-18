This Vintage Kitchen Appliance Was A Must-Have In Every 1970s Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From fondue sets to salad spinners to the modern ubiquity of air fryers, food gadgets ebb and flow in popularity over the years. Oftentimes, the demand for specific items relates to consumers' needs at a particular point in time. Such was the case with one old-school 70s kitchen gadget we miss: the electric frying pan.

An electric frying pan eliminates the need for a stovetop for cooking, running on electricity alone. Typically, electric frying pans include a small thermostat you can dial up and down to set the temperature. These days, it's the kind of product someone might need in a dorm room or efficiency apartment without access to an oven. However, electric frying pans became popular in the '60s and '70s, even among families with easy access to such appliances.

Why did consumers err more toward electric frying pans than their own stoves? One reason is likely due to the fact that electric stovetop units during this time tended to be slow to operate. Solid cooktops, which often came with concealed electric burners to make spills easier to clean, were known for being inconsistent in terms of heat. The electric frying pan provided a simple alternative: A plug-in device that heats up quickly and provides more uniform temperatures for cooking at home.