Old School '70s Kitchen Gadgets We All Miss

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The 1970s came through with more than just fashionable home decor as the era introduced essential kitchen gadgets which shaped home cooking for an entire generation. Some of the cool tools of the time included electric knives for Sunday roast slicing, avocado green appliances for baking, as well as spice carousels which added a really charming touch to home cooking. These kitchen tools served dual purposes as they enhanced daily routines while families used them during their weekend meals and special events. Although today's kitchen has more advanced appliances, we couldn't help but cherish the nostalgic charm of vintage kitchen tools from this decade.

Many of these gadgets now live on as retro decor pieces or make rare appearances during story time with the grandkids since the evolution of technology brought updated versions of certain old school kitchen gadgets while other items disappeared from use because modern tools became smaller and more versatile.

Regardless, some of these kitchen treasures from the past are of sentimental value for people who lived through that era and those who love vintage style. We're going to take a look at a few of the many kitchen gadgets which dominated '70s kitchens that we wouldn't mind getting back.