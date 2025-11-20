Located In Amish Country, This Pennsylvania Bakery Has Perfected An Old-School Pie Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Shoofly pie may sound like a strange name for a dessert, but this delicious, crumbly confection has been eaten in Southeastern Pennsylvania for over a hundred years. Created by early Dutch immigrants in the 1800s, the dessert is similar to coffee cake, but with a sticky molasses bottom. It's perhaps the state's most famous pie, so it's worth asking: where can you get the best shoofly pie in Pennsylvania? While the answer is subjective, a bakery called Bird-in-Hand Bakery & Cafe has perfected its recipe and continues to impress its customers.

The establishment is located in the village of Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania, in the middle of Amish country. It is part of the larger Bird-in-Hand Corporation, which began with a restaurant and motor lodge launched by the Smucker family in the late 1960s. Its standalone bakery would open in 1984. All of its baked goods are made from scratch and some even use original recipes from CEO John Smucker's grandmother. Beyond its famous pie, the bakery uses local and homegrown produce to make soups, sandwiches, smoothies, and other menu items.

But the shoofly pie remains one of the bakery's biggest draws, and it serves slices in the restaurant and sells whole pies to go. For those living outside of the state, the pie is available to order online from their website or on Amazon.