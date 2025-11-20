America's Test Kitchen Recipes Cost Way More To Create Than You Think

Getting all the ingredients for a recipe can add up quickly, especially if some of what is called for is not your typical pantry staple. You can probably expect to spend a few dollars here and there for specific ingredients — and if that sounds like a minor annoyance, how about $11,000 for one recipe? It sounds like a joke — but this shocking cost is one of the secrets at America's Test Kitchen.

America's Test Kitchen isn't just making existing recipes, but rather engineering them from scratch. Blessed with a 55,000-square-foot kitchen lab in Boston, Massachusetts, the company consists of a team of chefs, editors, tasters, and food scientists. As America's Test Kitchen explained on its website, "We are passionate about cooking — discovering why recipes work and why they don't — and sharing what we learn to help everyone cook with confidence."

The talented culinary team also tries to answer very specific questions that the average home cook may not have even known they had, like "How do you make noodles tender rather than gummy?" and "How can you turn your oven into a smoker?" And of course, arriving at a solution is part of what makes the company's recipe development process so intensive. Every dish is precisely formulated and compared to alternative versions. Between ingredient costs, employee salaries, equipment, and overhead, you can start to see how the costs could pile up dramatically.