The Poconos Dive Bar Locals Swear By For Its Massive Beer Selection And Huge Portions
Mountains, lakes, and the outdoorsy pastimes that take place within those settings are probably what the Poconos are most known for, but there is some good grub there, too. While you were making a reservation at a fine dining establishment or grabbing a take-out sandwich to chow down after a hike, you may have overlooked a dive bar in the area that just might be an essential place to enjoy during your stay. In fact, one of Pennsylvania's best hole-in-the-wall restaurants is a dive bar in the Poconos called Union Publick House.
Union Publick House slings a vast selection of craft beers (and cocktails) alongside large portions of pub food, and the solid reviews from visitors and locals prove that it's worth a try. The establishment claims to be the only dive bar in the town of Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania, and there's almost nothing better than a casual eatery with a good menu to end a long day. In addition to the food and drinks, Union Pulick House has a weekly event called Tithing Tuesdays, where it donates a portion of its sales to community organizations.
What to eat and drink at Union Publick House in the Poconos
Union Publick House has an extensive variety of beers to sip on, several of which are on tap. The types of beer you'll see here are a mix of familiar brands and lesser-known options. Brooklyn Lager and Miller Lite are two household brews, and then there's Allagash White Ale, a Belgian-style wheat beer hailing from Maine. Other drafts include Rogue Dead Guy Ale and Fat Tire Belgian Ale. Bell's Kalamazoo Stout, made in Michigan, and multiple offerings from Dogfish Head Craft Brewery of Delaware are part of a wide selection of bottles and cans. Union Publick House also sells hard ciders and shakes up plenty of handcrafted cocktails, such as the classic Paloma.
You'll probably need some grub to pair with the booze, so we've checked out the current menu for some of the dive bar's best options. The usual bar appetizers, like fries and nachos, are present, but the Risotto Cakes with Awesome Sauce and Creamy Hot Crab Dip stand out to us. Amongst a variety of wings are meat-free versions made from fried mushrooms and fried cauliflower. There are many sandwiches, burgers, and tacos to choose from. In the entrées section, some hearty items that might be worth trying are the risotto bowl with broccoli and peppers, and the meatloaf with smoked tomato sauce. If you show up at Union Publick House, put some bills in your wallet beforehand. This Poconos dive bar is cash-only.