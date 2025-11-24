The Poconos Dive Bar Locals Swear By For Its Massive Beer Selection And Huge Portions

Mountains, lakes, and the outdoorsy pastimes that take place within those settings are probably what the Poconos are most known for, but there is some good grub there, too. While you were making a reservation at a fine dining establishment or grabbing a take-out sandwich to chow down after a hike, you may have overlooked a dive bar in the area that just might be an essential place to enjoy during your stay. In fact, one of Pennsylvania's best hole-in-the-wall restaurants is a dive bar in the Poconos called Union Publick House.

Union Publick House slings a vast selection of craft beers (and cocktails) alongside large portions of pub food, and the solid reviews from visitors and locals prove that it's worth a try. The establishment claims to be the only dive bar in the town of Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania, and there's almost nothing better than a casual eatery with a good menu to end a long day. In addition to the food and drinks, Union Pulick House has a weekly event called Tithing Tuesdays, where it donates a portion of its sales to community organizations.