Pennsylvania's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurants
The Pennsylvania food scene has its faithful pillars: Philadelphia's got cheesesteaks, and Pittsburgh is known for its pierogi. In between the state's anchor cities lie a number of must-stop destinations, including the largest buffet in the United States and a tavern that used to be a secret meeting spot for George Washington.
Lesser known are the state's hole-in-the-wall restaurants that boast a diversity of fresh flavors and delicious bites. These restaurants might not be much to look at, but for those in the know, these restaurants serve up some of the best food the area has to offer. Who knew that a state known for its Amish population and meat and potatoes cuisine also boasts authentic Mexican dishes, fresh pho, and the best British-inspired meat pies this side of the Atlantic?
Restaurants like Hardena in Philadelphia already have a reputation for being terrific hole-in-the-wall establishments in Pennsylvania. The small shop specializing in Indonesian cuisine fits the definition perfectly: It's small without much seating and isn't much to look at, but has gained a loyal following with patrons for its delicious food, reasonable prices, and welcoming atmosphere. That said, Pennsylvania has much more to offer in the hole-in-the-wall category. The next time you're driving through Pennsylvania, don't sleep on these can't-miss chances for a great meal.
John's Roast Pork (Philadelphia)
We've established that Philly is more than its cheesesteaks. But if you're looking for a great one, locals skip the tourist-heavy Pat's and Geno's and visit John's Roast Pork instead. The roadside stand has been serving up food since 1930, when original owner Domenico Bucci started slinging meatballs and roast pork. Now in its third generation, you can still find those options on the menu, along with an award-winning cheesesteak and several other sandwiches and sides.
John's Roast Pork began as a wooden shack at the corner of Weccacoe and Snyder Avenue, and while the food has only grown in its stellar reputation, the restaurant still isn't much to look at. You place your order at the counter, and can attempt to find a picnic table in the outdoor covered patio area. It's not fancy, but repeat visitors don't care. The restaurant has 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor, and similar ratings on Yelp.
"The quality of steak, the cheese, and the Carangi bread they use is phenomenal," one reviewer on TripAdvisor wrote, referring to the specific bakery in South Philadelphia that specializes in rolls used for cheesesteaks and other sandwiches. John's Roast Pork was also voted to have the best cheesesteaks in Philadelphia by locals in a 2021 competition. Long before that, the food stand earned acclaim from the James Beard Foundation by winning the American classics category for Pennsylvania in 2006.
(215) 463-1951
14 E. Snyder Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Arepittas (Downtown Pittsburgh)
Across the state is a restaurant totally different in flavor profile but equally loved by its loyal patrons. Downtown Pittsburgh is home to Arepittas, a Venezuelan restaurant whose name is a mashup between "arepas" and Pittsburgh. The shop, owned by Venezuelan immigrants Danielle Figueroa and Carlos Antela with their family, celebrates Venezuelan street food culture with fan favorite arepas, empanadas, tostones, and more.
The restaurant is tucked away in the first level of a parking garage and only has a few tables. Despite that, local reviewers from the blog Discover the Burgh say this spot might just have "the best cheap eats in downtown Pittsburgh." Figueroa and Antela told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette they hire family members to work in the restaurant, and the hundreds of arepas they sell each day are handmade, using recipes handed down through the generations. "There is a saying that every Venezuelan is born with an arepa under their arm," Figueroa told the paper via an interpreter.
The restaurant has an impressive 4.8 star rating out of 5 on Yelp, with fans saying the experience "far exceeded" expectations. Repeat customers recommend the Pabellon arepa, a cornmeal flatbread stuffed with shredded beef, black beans, sweet plantains, and cheese. "No question, this place is phenomenal," another reviewer on Yelp wrote. "Come for the food, stay longer for some more food."
(412) 281-1213
412 Cherry Way, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Rice & Noodles (Lancaster)
Lancaster might be better known for its Amish and German influences, but the city's high-quality variety of cuisine might surprise some visitors. Case in point: Locals love this "total dive" Vietnamese restaurant, which serves flavorful pho and a variety of banh mi sandwiches.
Less generous reviewers point out that the restaurant can be difficult to access, since it's located on one of the main arteries into the city. They also point out that the exterior leaves much to be desired, with one reviewer on Google saying, "the building looks like it's abandoned."
However, loyal patrons say you shouldn't be turned off by appearances, and much of Lancaster agrees. The restaurant was voted in the top three Asian restaurants in the county's Reader's Choice awards in 2022, and Lancaster County Magazine named Rice & Noodles among the top three choices for takeout in 2024.
The menu is extensive, offering a variety of pho, banh mi (with or without pâté, depending on how authentic you'd like it to be), spring rolls, vermicelli noodle dishes, and more. The restaurant has an overall rating of 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor and 4.6 stars on Google. Another reviewer on Google summarized the majority of ratings: "Rice & Noodles is hands-down one of the best spots in Lancaster for comforting, flavorful Vietnamese food. Their pho is rich and aromatic, the kind that soothes your soul on any kind of day."
(717) 481-7461
1238 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601
Mom-Mom's Kitchen (Philadelphia)
This cozy spot specializing in Polish-American fare has gone through a number of formats since it opened in 2013. Originally, customers could nab authentic pierogi and kielbasa from a food cart, and the storefront was later featured on "Diners, Drive Ins and Dives" with Guy Fieri in 2020. Unfortunately, that location closed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Much to fans' delight, the staff at Mom-Mom's decided to reopen in a joint venture with Carbon Copy Brewing in Port Richmond. The newest location is a simple corner spot, but customers rave about the continued high-quality food — especially the nod to its home city with the cheesesteak pierogi. "It's silky, luxurious [and] melts in your mouth," Fieri said in the "DDD" episode. "It's absolutely wrecking regular cheesesteaks for me right now."
"Great pierogis, the kapusta were excellent but the cheesesteak ones were out of this world – I'd come back here just for a good ol' pierogi spread," one reviewer wrote on Yelp. Google reviewers said the staff are friendly and helpful, and that the memories of the beet salad, kielbasa, and golabki (stuffed cabbage rolls) live rent-free in their minds.
3124 Richmond St, Philadelphia, PA 19134
Union Publick House (Jim Thorpe/Poconos)
Union Publick House (UPH) is the self-proclaimed "only dive bar in Jim Thorpe," a quaint town in the southern Pocono region in eastern Pennsylvania. Visitors flock to Jim Thorpe's autumnal splendor, but customers rave year-round about UPH's great beer selection and tasty food. The bar is located across the bridge from the shops and restaurants in town, nestled in a residential neighborhood.
"From the outside it doesn't impress and looks like you're walking into someone's home not knowing what to expect," one TripAdvisor reviewer wrote. The bar has a retro feel inside, with just a few tables indoors and a small selection outside. It's also cash-only, with an ATM on site if you forget ahead of time. Still, it averages 4.5 stars on TripAdvisor and 4.7 stars on Google, with reviewers saying the menu is more creative than you'd expect, along with huge portions and reasonable prices.
Repeat customers recommend the po'boy and the hot raspberry wings, along with a rotating list of beers on tap. Several commenters also said the brunch is a great value, and the $5 Bloody Marys are "killer."
(570) 325-8100
212 Center St, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229
Gab & Eat (Carnegie)
It'd be easy to miss this hidden gem of a diner in Carnegie, just west of Pittsburgh. The restaurant is tucked in the middle of a strip mall, sandwiched between a barber and a laundromat. If you're looking for a comforting breakfast for a decent price, though, locals say this is the place to be.
The blog NEXTpittsburgh first selected Gab & Eat as one of the best breakfast spots in the greater Pittsburgh area in 2015 and doubled down in 2025, when it revisited its most popular articles over the last decade. Though Gab & Eat earned its reputation for great breakfast dishes, patrons also love its tasty and affordable lunch options. The restaurant has been in business for 34 years, and the staff know a thing or two about feeding hungry customers — as evidenced by its 4.6-star rating on TripAdvisor.
"The menu is traditional...and as good for pancakes/eggs/toast as any place I've been," one reviewer on the travel site wrote. "The sausage stands out – they have bulk sausage made just for their restaurant, both hot Italian and sweet Italian." If you sit at the counter, you can also see the kitchen staff whipping up each plate behind the scenes. "I love diners, especially quirky places with top notch breakfast. Gab & Eat is all that and more," another reviewer wrote on Google.
(412) 276-8808
1073 Washington Ave, Carnegie, PA 15106
Bro Man's Sammiches (Erie)
Bro Man's Sammiches in Erie started as a food truck in 2021 when owner and chef Stephen Stanbro was forced out of his previous job in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. He cooked foods inspired by his travels, like birria tacos and a "Sooner burger," named for its origins in Oklahoma where Sooners would smash sliced onions into burger patties to make the meat stretch further during the Great Depression.
The food truck expanded into a Gulf gas station in 2022, when the restaurant won best all-around restaurant in the Erie's Choice Awards, put on by the Erie Times-News. Bro Man's Sammiches continues to impress, with Stanbro being named Best Chef in the Erie Reader's 2024 Best of Erie awards. Also, the restaurant boasts a truly impressive 4.9 stars on Google, with over 750 reviews to date.
"Yes, it's a gas station, but who cares. I'd go to the DMV and wait in line to enjoy tacos like this. 14/10, would recommend," said one Google reviewer, raving about the birria tacos.
(814) 480-9119
8228 Peach St, Erie, PA 16509
Tres Hermanos Taqueria (Harrisburg)
Pennsylvania's capital can sometimes get overlooked between the larger cities to the East and West, but if you find yourself in the midstate area, reviewers say Tres Hermanos is one of the best places to find authentic Mexican food. Even locals don't always realize that this part grocery store, part restaurant serves food inside, but it's a favorite spot for those who make the discovery.
"I'm from southern Arizona and this is the closest I've found to authentic tasting Mexican food. So delicious!" one reviewer wrote on Google. Customers posting on Google and TripAdvisor say the restaurant serves up large portions at fair prices, and that the staff are friendly and hospitable. They also write that if you're ready to try your hand at making your own authentic Mexican dishes, the grocery store portion of the building will likely have everything you need to make your own dishes at home. It's no-frills dining, but loyal patrons say you'll want to plan a return trip.
"Don't look at the neighborhood, don't look at the building, enjoy the food because it's good Mexican," one reviewer wrote on TripAdvisor. "Beware it ain't fancy, it ain't pretty and you can't get cerveza or a marg but the food is worth it."
(717) 233-2210
712 S. Cameron St, Harrisburg, PA 17104
Anastasi Seafood (Philadelphia)
This seafood stand in the Italian Market in Philadelphia has been making a name for itself over four generations of family ownership. The Anastasi family specializes in selling fish and fresh seafood in the market setting, but customers say you're missing a golden opportunity if you don't also make the time to eat in the small but quality restaurant.
"You would probably drive right by this place without giving it a second glance. You may, after seeing the outside, have second thoughts about your reservation and go elsewhere," one reviewer began on their 5-star TripAdvisor review. "That would be a terrible mistake." That reviewer said the grilled whole Branzino and Pescatore were prepared perfectly, and the extensive menu offered something for everyone. Other reviewers rave about the fresh oysters, monkfish marsala, and reasonable prices all around.
Anastasi's comes up in other conversations, too, including a Reddit thread about the best places to find calamari in Philadelphia. "Hands down if you want good seafood go to a seafood house... Anastasi Seafood in the Italian market is the only place I will order calamari," one commenter posted.
(215) 462-0550
1039 S. 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
1905 Tavern (Scranton)
"The Office's" Michael Scott might have been a regular at a fictional Scranton Chili's restaurant, but real locals in Lackawanna County know you can find a more unique menu if you go off the beaten path. Case in point: The 1905 Tavern, a corner bar that earns top marks from visitors for its casual ambience and delicious food.
Arguably the tavern's most unique offering is the Old Forge-style pizza, a rectangular tray of cheesy goodness with a sweet red sauce and a focaccia-style dough that's baked in an oiled metal pan for extra crunch. It's aptly named for the small neighboring town of Old Forge where it originated. If you're new to the pizza style, locals say the 1905 is the place to go for a taste.
"Got to say the pizza was some of the best Old Forge style around, they really got that dialed in," one Google reviewer wrote. Others say the cappelletti soup is also worth a try, along with the wings. Local bloggers dubbed "The Wing Men" gave the wing flavors 8s and 9s out of 10. The bar attained platinum status in the 2024 CommunityVotes Scranton awards, and also received six awards in the 2024 Best of Lackawanna County awards, including best pizza square and best overall bar.
(570) 855-1559
1001 Stafford Ave, Scranton, PA 18505
Stargazy (Philadelphia)
This unassuming spot specializing in East London-style savory pies has a stellar reputation and numerous repeat visitors, thanks to its authentic flavors from across the pond. Most reviewers warn that seating is extremely limited, but the shop offers a few tables outdoors and easy takeout options if you don't want to wait.
"I think about Stargazy at least once a week. I'm carefully plotting out my next visit. The real question is: Roast or Fish and Chips?" one 5-star Yelp reviewer pondered. Loyal patrons on that platform and TripAdvisor rave about the full English breakfast, the sausage rolls, meat pies, beef Wellingtons, toffee pudding...need we say more? Numerous reviewers also note that either they or their loved ones are from the United Kingdom, and Stargazy's food ranks among the best flavors from home they've had in the U.S.
The chef and owner of Stargazy, Sam Jacobson, has an English background, and in 2015 opened the shop as a way to fill a gap he saw in the Philly food scene. "I was coming from somewhere where anyone could get these pies and then moving to a place where you couldn't. I was eating pie and mash on a visit to London and lamenting the lack of it in Philadelphia," he told PA Eats. Now 10 years running, Philadelphians swear by it for international comfort food.
(215) 309-2761
1838 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Methodology
It wasn't easy to narrow down the list of hole-in-the-wall restaurants, since review sites are loaded with "hidden gem" recommendations from passionate diners across Pennsylvania. To feature on the list, restaurants needed fit our "hole-in-the-wall" definition, which means that the restaurant isn't much to look at, and doesn't scream "romantic date" vibes. It might be off the beaten path, but customers are loyal because of the quality of the food you'll find inside. Prices are perceived to be fair (if not outright "cheap"), with a no-frills atmosphere.
From there, we considered local buzz and reviews on Reddit, TripAdvisor, Yelp, Google, and delivery services. Restaurants needed to have an average of around 4.5 stars or higher, from 50 or more reviewers — although most of the restaurants on this list average 4.8 stars or more, with hundreds of reviews. After that, we prioritized restaurants that are highly rated for specialty dishes. Restaurants that received "best of" awards from the local press and other organizations were also favored.