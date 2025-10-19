Pennsylvania's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurants

The Pennsylvania food scene has its faithful pillars: Philadelphia's got cheesesteaks, and Pittsburgh is known for its pierogi. In between the state's anchor cities lie a number of must-stop destinations, including the largest buffet in the United States and a tavern that used to be a secret meeting spot for George Washington.

Lesser known are the state's hole-in-the-wall restaurants that boast a diversity of fresh flavors and delicious bites. These restaurants might not be much to look at, but for those in the know, these restaurants serve up some of the best food the area has to offer. Who knew that a state known for its Amish population and meat and potatoes cuisine also boasts authentic Mexican dishes, fresh pho, and the best British-inspired meat pies this side of the Atlantic?

Restaurants like Hardena in Philadelphia already have a reputation for being terrific hole-in-the-wall establishments in Pennsylvania. The small shop specializing in Indonesian cuisine fits the definition perfectly: It's small without much seating and isn't much to look at, but has gained a loyal following with patrons for its delicious food, reasonable prices, and welcoming atmosphere. That said, Pennsylvania has much more to offer in the hole-in-the-wall category. The next time you're driving through Pennsylvania, don't sleep on these can't-miss chances for a great meal.