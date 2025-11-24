Waiting Until Thanksgiving Day To Start Stuffing? Here's Why That's A Mistake

For many hungry Americans, Thanksgiving sides can be as important as the main course, and few are as universally beloved as stuffing. This savory, bready delight is an ideal contrast to creamy mashed potatoes, tart cranberry sauce, and juicy turkey. However, if you're waiting until Turkey Day to start whipping up your favorite recipe, you're making a huge and avoidable mistake.

Although there are numerous mistakes everyone makes with stuffing, not preparing it soon enough is one of the most common. This is a simple recognition of the reality that most home kitchens are pretty busy on Thanksgiving; multiple dishes are competing for burners on the stove, spots in the oven, and prep space on the counter. Fortunately, it's very easy to get a jump-start on your stuffing prep without sacrificing any quality for the final product.

Levels of pre-Thanksgiving work can vary depending on your preference and recipe. For example, if you're using your own bread, begin drying it a few days before. Other steps you can do ahead of time include prepping the stock or even pre-cooking the vegetable and herb mixture. That way, all that's left to do on the holiday itself is combine the ingredients and stick the dish in the oven. This saves home cooks valuable time and is even simple enough to be delegated to the most inexperienced holiday helper.