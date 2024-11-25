Sure, it's tempting to reach for a boxed stuffing mix, but making this holiday classic from scratch can pay off. That said, some recipes are quite boring and will leave you wishing you'd saved time and just used the packaged stuff. However, we know some ways to upgrade homemade stuffing that are totally worth it. This dish is never going to be the main attraction, but it can be surprisingly tasty.

There are plenty of Thanksgiving stuffing hacks out there, but we want to focus on quality upgrades rather than quick fixes. We're not saying that you should devote too much time to stuffing. After all, if you're making it as part of a holiday feast, you have enough on your plate. However, spending a few extra minutes here and there can take your homemade stuffing from just fine to brilliant.

Whether you decide to look beyond basic white sliced bread, use aromatics, or add toasted nuts for texture, your homemade stuffing will be the side everyone is reaching for. You can use just one of these techniques to level up your go-to recipe or combine a few to make it even more delicious. Either way, you'll never have realized how good homemade stuffing can be until now.