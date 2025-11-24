The Dollar Tree Seasoning That Looks Like A Gourmet Brand

You can use this product in the same way you would use any other brands or varieties of sea salt. Season your food after it's plated, sprinkle it into your boiling water for tastier pasta, or grab the jar for any recipe that requires salt, which let's face it is nearly all of them. If you're looking for further inspiration, you could try it in our salt and pepper tofu recipe, if you want to skip the meat in tonight's dinner. We've also got lots of mashed potato recipes, which naturally rely on plenty of salt to bring out the flavor. And you can always sprinkle it on Gordon Ramsey's steak recipe to make it feel as fancy as the packaging appears.

Supreme Tradition Coarse Sea Salt is not the only spice or seasoning that's worth a try at Dollar Tree either. There are several other options under the Supreme Tradition brand to stock up your spice cabinet. Its garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika are all priced at $1.25 and likely rival the brands you might pay more for. There's also seasoning salt and salt-free seasoning if you want an easy way to give flavor to your meat or vegetables in your next meal.