The Dollar Tree Seasoning That Looks Like A Gourmet Brand
Dollar Tree is known for great deals on all sorts of items, but that doesn't necessarily mean everything you throw in the basket is cheap. We've uncovered many Dollar Tree kitchen items that look way more expensive than they actually are, despite the low price you pay at checkout. One of these bougie-appearing items is the bargain chain's Supreme Tradition Coarse Sea Salt, which looks like it was plucked out of your town's specialty spice shop. Priced at $1.25, it's an especially good deal when you compare it to similar options at pricier retailers.
In fact, Dollar Tree's Supreme Tradition Coarse Sea Salt is over a $1 cheaper than other major retailers where you might grocery shop. If you're someone who likes to buy in bulk, order the pack of 12 from the website for $15. The coarse sea salt is sold in 16-ounce jars that have a pop-up lid for easy use, if you don't utilize a salt cellar. The product has a 4-star rating on Dollar Tree's website too, so it's a pretty safe bet to try this in place of your other go-to salts.
Uses for Dollar Tree's Supreme Tradition Coarse Sea Salt and other spices sold at the retailer
You can use this product in the same way you would use any other brands or varieties of sea salt. Season your food after it's plated, sprinkle it into your boiling water for tastier pasta, or grab the jar for any recipe that requires salt, which let's face it is nearly all of them. If you're looking for further inspiration, you could try it in our salt and pepper tofu recipe, if you want to skip the meat in tonight's dinner. We've also got lots of mashed potato recipes, which naturally rely on plenty of salt to bring out the flavor. And you can always sprinkle it on Gordon Ramsey's steak recipe to make it feel as fancy as the packaging appears.
Supreme Tradition Coarse Sea Salt is not the only spice or seasoning that's worth a try at Dollar Tree either. There are several other options under the Supreme Tradition brand to stock up your spice cabinet. Its garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika are all priced at $1.25 and likely rival the brands you might pay more for. There's also seasoning salt and salt-free seasoning if you want an easy way to give flavor to your meat or vegetables in your next meal.