Dollar Tree Kitchen Items That Look Way More Expensive
In these cash-strapped times, stretching your dollar as far as it will go is imperative. The rising cost of grocery staples in 2025 and general economic uncertainty leaves little room for fancy kitchen items, but that doesn't mean you must go without. Along with a variety of inexpensive food, snacks, and household essentials, Dollar Tree features a great selection of kitchen wares. And some of these goods could pass for more expensive items you might find at high-end stores like Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, and Crate & Barrel.
We love a good bargain as much as the next person, especially when it comes to household items. At Dollar Tree, we found stoneware plates, enchanting glassware, festive cooking utensils, and plenty of other great buys. While these products look like they came from a fancier retailer, their prices reflect the deep discounts associated with shopping at Dollar Tree. Everything on our lists costs just $1.50, except for the Supreme Tradition Coarse Sea Salt, which retails for $1.25. Whether you're entertaining loved ones over the holiday season or looking for an economical way to beautify your kitchen, Dollar Tree has precisely what you're looking for.
Glazed Stoneware Plates
Talk about a find! The Glazed Stoneware Plates from Dollar Tree are an attractive addition to any dinner table. Each plate measures 7.5 inches and is dishwasher and microwave safe. With the holidays quickly approaching, these affordable plates are great for impressing your guests.
Christmas Silicone Spatula
Bolster your holiday spirit with these adorable Christmas Silicone Spatulas. These kitchen tools are constructed from durable silicone and feature comfortable wood handles. Spatulas come in sets of two and are decorated with fun Christmas designs and sayings. Save these cute utensils for the holiday season, or use them all year long for a bit of festive fun.
Square Two-Tone Flared-Rim Stoneware Mugs
Square Two-Tone Flared-Rim Stoneware Mugs are the perfect combination of form and function. In addition to their attractive design, these mugs are safe for use in the microwave and dishwasher. Additionally, the generous 14-ounce capacity means you can get your fill of coffee or any other beverage you choose.
Lattice Pattern Glass Jar With Rose Gold Metal Lid
Dollar Tree has lots of helpful kitchen organizers on sale, and the Lattice Pattern Glass Jar With Rose Gold Metal Lid is no exception. This food safe container is dishwasher compatible for convenient cleaning, but its biggest advantage is the effect it will have on your kitchen decor.
Supreme Tradition Coarse Sea Salt
While all salt is sourced from the sea, sea salt is a less processed form of the table variety. Some fancier brands can cost nearly $7 (or more), but Supreme Tradition Coarse Sea Salt offers an affordable way to enhance the inherent flavors in your favorite recipes.
Yucatan Margarita Glasses
When making a classic margarita recipe for yourself or guests, the right glass can elevate the experience. We're in love with Dollar Tree's Yucatán Margarita Glasses, as they feature a sizable 13.5-ounce capacity and an eye-catching design. As described by a customer review on the website, "Love them. Very nice glasses. ... They hold a lot too."
Royal Norfolk Ceramic Soup Mugs with Handles
With soup season upon us, having a comfy way to enjoy your favorite recipe is crucial. We humbly recommend Dollar Tree's Royal Norfolk Ceramic Soup Mugs with Handles, which come in three attractive shades. Each mug offers a 22-ounce capacity, and the supportive handles make sure you don't burn your fingers.
Royal Norfolk Blue Burst Dinner Plate
Coordinating food with different plate colors ensures guests have a feast for the eyes as well as their bellies. To this end, the Royal Norfolk Blue Burst Dinner Plate provides an attractive pop of color when serving food to your loved ones. According to a review on the Dollar Tree website, "These are my favorite plates to set at our table! The blue burst is gorgeous to look at."
Etched Lines Highball Glass
A Japanese whiskey highball recipe deserves the appropriate glassware, and Dollar Tree has something perfect for any imbibing occasion. The chain's Etched Lines Highball Glass is sleek and sophisticated, ensuring that your next cocktail hour is a classy affair.