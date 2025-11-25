The Vintage Comfort Dish Everyone Used To Make With Leftover Turkey

In a post-Thanksgiving haze, those of us who rule over the kitchen don't slide into a tryptophan-induced slumber like most people. Nay! We are hard at work, thinking of amazing ways to use all that leftover turkey! Of course, some must be set aside for a few long-awaited leftover turkey sandwiches. (Take a page out of Ross and Monica Geller's book and use a gravy-soaked piece of bread as a "moist maker.") But with the rest of it, perhaps you might revive an old favorite.

While turkey Tetrazzini has been around since the early 20th century, it's one of those old school winter dishes that people rarely make anymore. Still, a dish that has endured so many decades has seen its fair share of tinkering. Today, you're unlikely to find two turkey Tetrazzini recipes that are just alike. Most often, it combines chopped turkey with noodles and a creamy, often-cheesy sauce — sometimes made with a roux. There are usually mushrooms involved, more often than not some peas, onion, garlic, and almost certainly, a splash of white wine or sherry. We're never surprised to see a bread crumb topping, or a layer of melted Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses. Whatever version you find in front of you, this vintage casserole wraps you in its rich, carby goodness like a warm hug. It's filling, easy to modify, and gives new life to leftovers, making it a favorite with housewives through the1980s.