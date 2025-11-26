5 Creative Customizations For Your Starbucks Holiday Beverage This Season

When the temps get cooler and you start seeing festive red coffee cups in people's hands, this can only mean one thing: It's Starbucks holiday drink season. This year's beverage lineup includes returning classic latte flavors: Gingerbread Chai, Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée, and Sugar Cookie, which can be ordered hot or iced. More Starbucks holiday menu items will pop up sooner than later (according to an official press release) and include a Chestnut Praline and Eggnog Latte. Since these flavors have already made past appearances, you might want to make some creative customizations for a DIY holiday drink.

Those in the know, especially those tapped into TikTok and Instagram Starbucks trends, are aware that there's more to the chain's beverages than what's listed on the menu. Think of seasonal drinks as a starting point, an inspiration if you will. With the limited-time syrups, sauces, and toppings, you can customize your holiday drink just the way you like it, whether you want it more pepperminty or spiced. Plus, many of the standard holiday drinks are quite sweet, so mods can make them more palatable for those who prefer the coffee flavor to shine through.

It's easy to get jealous of Starbucks holiday drinks you won't find in the U.S., like the strawberry and tea-flavored frappuccino from Japan – but customizing your order is one way to keep the menu items we do have interesting. The holiday season is busy for you, but please remember it's also busy for your barista. Consider ordering ahead if requesting complex drinks during peak hours, and consider ordering something more standard if you arrive in person to a crazy rush (or have patience!).