This Is Hands Down The Best Grocery Store Hot Chocolate Mix

Nothing softens the harsh winds of winter like a piping hot cup of cocoa. We all know that the secret to making the most decadent cup of hot chocolate includes a fine bar of dark chocolate and a cup of full-fat milk. But on the days when you're looking for something a little more low key, there's Sprouts Farmers Market store brand Organic Milk Chocolate Flavored Hot Cocoa Mix. Because we love you enough to do the leg work, we went ahead and ranked grocery store hot chocolate mixes from worst to best and what we discovered is that the stuff coming out of Sprouts is top notch.

"Simply put, it tasted like a quality chocolate bar in liquid form," our taste tester said of the winning mix. "The chocolate flavor was milky and complex, rather than merely sugar-forward or thin like a mediocre chocolate bar." The key to this hot chocolate's brilliance lies in its simplicity. It's made with only six ingredients including organic cane sugar, organic cocoa powder, organic non-fat dry milk, and sea salt. The milk powder makes for a super creamy cup that can even be made with water when you're in a pinch. What's more, the organic cocoa powder is alkalized with alkaline salts, which works to reduce the cocoa's acidic bite and lend a softer but richer chocolate flavor. This process creates what is known as Dutch chocolate.