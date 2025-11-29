This Is Hands Down The Best Grocery Store Hot Chocolate Mix
Nothing softens the harsh winds of winter like a piping hot cup of cocoa. We all know that the secret to making the most decadent cup of hot chocolate includes a fine bar of dark chocolate and a cup of full-fat milk. But on the days when you're looking for something a little more low key, there's Sprouts Farmers Market store brand Organic Milk Chocolate Flavored Hot Cocoa Mix. Because we love you enough to do the leg work, we went ahead and ranked grocery store hot chocolate mixes from worst to best and what we discovered is that the stuff coming out of Sprouts is top notch.
"Simply put, it tasted like a quality chocolate bar in liquid form," our taste tester said of the winning mix. "The chocolate flavor was milky and complex, rather than merely sugar-forward or thin like a mediocre chocolate bar." The key to this hot chocolate's brilliance lies in its simplicity. It's made with only six ingredients including organic cane sugar, organic cocoa powder, organic non-fat dry milk, and sea salt. The milk powder makes for a super creamy cup that can even be made with water when you're in a pinch. What's more, the organic cocoa powder is alkalized with alkaline salts, which works to reduce the cocoa's acidic bite and lend a softer but richer chocolate flavor. This process creates what is known as Dutch chocolate.
Have it any way you like it
Sprouts Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix is a Mashed favorite, but if you're into something a little richer, there's also a dark chocolate version. This iteration is made with all the same good stuff, with less sugar and milk solids to intensify that rich chocolate flavor. "This product is the best for flavor of dark chocolate cocoa," one reviewer wrote on the Sprouts website. "I've bought it several times and it's the best!!" You might even try mixing it into your coffee for a makeshift mocha.
While Sprouts hot chocolate mix is a hit on its own, there are ways to take things up a notch. First and foremost, you can use milk or a plant-based alternative instead of water. This contributes a creamier taste and thicker texture that make your cocoa feel more authentic. If it's a touch of extra sweetness and a smooth mouthfeel that you're looking for, stir a spoonful of sweetened condensed milk in to your warm cocoa. For an extra creamy upgrade and some added thickness, mix in a dollop of mascarpone. If you're feeling spicy, add a sprinkle of cayenne pepper or some cinnamon to the mix.