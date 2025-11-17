Grocery Store Hot Chocolate Mixes Ranked From Best To Worst

Even though it's possible to drink hot chocolate at any time of year, the best way to enjoy a cup of cocoa is undoubtedly when the wintertime chill hits. And when it's cold enough for hot chocolate, leaving the house probably feels like a bit of an ordeal. It's in these instances that an at-home hot chocolate mix is especially handy.

Hot chocolate mixes are in ample supply at grocery stores, with virtually every major chain stocking at least a few different options. This ranking of grocery store hot chocolates ranges from generic store brands to some artisanal options in order to best capture the range of products on the market. I prepared each one with water rather than milk, largely for logistical reasons — even if milk tastes better, making them all the same way ensured an even playing field. So, based on my experience trying 14 different hot chocolate products from five chains, the following is a ranking of grocery store hot chocolate mixes from best to worst.