What State Produces The Most Avocados In The US?

The consumption of avocados in the United States has risen significantly over the past few decades. According to the Wall Street Journal, Americans presently eat about 9 pounds of the creamy fruit per capita per year. That's far greater than the amount folks were consuming back in 2000 when the food's per-capita availability barely averaged 1 pound (via the USDA).

The ever-rising demand may very well be linked to more widespread knowledge of avocado's various health benefits, but it also has something to do with increased access. About 90% of all the avocados currently smashed, spread, and chopped here in the U.S. come from Mexico, which wasn't actually allowed to export them to the States until 1997. Given that staggering statistic, avocado lovers who want to buy produce grown in America may wonder if that's even possible.

Well, thanks to California, it (kinda) is. The Golden State is the largest domestic producer of avocados, churning out 90% of the home-grown harvest — the most of the merely three states that are able to produce to them: California, Florida, and Hawaii. However, California alone can hardly satisfy Americans' increasing demand.