Is This 110-Year-Old Grocery Store Chain Struggling To Stay Open?
In operation for 110 years, Safeway was once considered a dependable go-to for suburban grocery shoppers. At its peak, it was an innovator in the supermarket space. Yet, it's struggling to stay open. Like other grocery chains, it's been through recessions, inflation, the pandemic, and changing food trends. Throughout 2024 and into this year, Safeway has been consistently shutting down underperforming stores across the country.
In cities where there have been Safeway locations for decades, they have ceased to exist. In September 2025, 10 Safeway locations closed in Colorado, as well as two in Nevada and New Mexico, due to poor store performance. In San Francisco, two locations are being redeveloped into a housing complexes.
Safeway's parent company, Albertsons, acquired the company in 2015. Earlier this year, a mega merger between grocery giant Kroger and Albertsons (which would have likely made groceries even more expensive) fell through, and Albertsons is attempting to sue for alleged damages. Around the same time, Safeway and Albertsons experienced worker walk-outs and strikes, so needless to say, 2025 has not been the year for the grocery chain.
Why Customers Aren't Fans of Safeway Anymore
If you browse platforms like Reddit, a clear theme emerges: People who have depended on the grocer for many years are fed up with it. On the r/Safeway subreddit, one post is full of customers ranting about how understaffed their local store is (in Spokane, Washington), often with only one cashier open and the deli closing early. The original poster also complains about how their local store is a hotspot for petty crime.
One of the biggest complaints about Safeway is its prices. For basic grocery staples, Safeway's prices are often considerably higher than discount grocers such as Walmart or Aldi. When compared to more premium grocers like Whole Foods or Trader Joe's, Safeway's prices don't feel worth it.
Some of us actually enjoy the act of strolling through the aisles of grocery stores and searching for new and unique products. Trader Joe's is filled with hidden gems and helpful employees, Whole Foods always has specialty products and strict food quality standards worth heading to the store for, and even Costco's warehouse model gives the feel of a members-only treasure hunt. Heading to Safeway might be considered a less-pleasant experience. Many locations feel stuck in the 1990s and early 2000s, meaning fluorescent lights, outdated design, and, according to a post on the Albertons/Safeway Facebook page, empty shelves and disorganized aisles. Long story short, Safeway leaves a lot to be desired, and what was once considered a middle-class staple doesn't offer enough to keep customers interested.