Is This 110-Year-Old Grocery Store Chain Struggling To Stay Open?

If you browse platforms like Reddit, a clear theme emerges: People who have depended on the grocer for many years are fed up with it. On the r/Safeway subreddit, one post is full of customers ranting about how understaffed their local store is (in Spokane, Washington), often with only one cashier open and the deli closing early. The original poster also complains about how their local store is a hotspot for petty crime.

One of the biggest complaints about Safeway is its prices. For basic grocery staples, Safeway's prices are often considerably higher than discount grocers such as Walmart or Aldi. When compared to more premium grocers like Whole Foods or Trader Joe's, Safeway's prices don't feel worth it.

Some of us actually enjoy the act of strolling through the aisles of grocery stores and searching for new and unique products. Trader Joe's is filled with hidden gems and helpful employees, Whole Foods always has specialty products and strict food quality standards worth heading to the store for, and even Costco's warehouse model gives the feel of a members-only treasure hunt. Heading to Safeway might be considered a less-pleasant experience. Many locations feel stuck in the 1990s and early 2000s, meaning fluorescent lights, outdated design, and, according to a post on the Albertons/Safeway Facebook page, empty shelves and disorganized aisles. Long story short, Safeway leaves a lot to be desired, and what was once considered a middle-class staple doesn't offer enough to keep customers interested.